Arjun Kapoor reveals watching YouTube Shorts to put himself to sleep: 'That's not a nice place to be'

Updated on: 08 November,2024 08:54 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, recently seen in 'Singham Again', did not have a hit film in recent years. He admitted that he stopped enjoying the process of watching films

Arjun Kapoor reveals watching YouTube Shorts to put himself to sleep: 'That's not a nice place to be'

Arjun Kapoor Pic/Instagram

Arjun Kapoor reveals watching YouTube Shorts to put himself to sleep: 'That's not a nice place to be'
Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor is ecstatic to see the audience enjoying his raw and unapologetic side with Danger Lanka in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham Again’. As the film continues to make waves at the Box Office, Arjun opens up that he signed up for the role during the worst phase of his life.


Arjun Kapoor stopped enjoying films


Arjun Kapoor, who hasn’t had a hit film in recent years admitted that he stopped enjoying the process of watching films. He told The Hollywood Reporter India, “I stopped enjoying watching films. And I only know that. My life is all about movies. Suddenly, I'd watch other people's work and feel, ‘Will I be able to? Will I get a chance to?’ 


Arjun Kapoor would watch YouTube Shorts to put himself to sleep

He adds, “I've never been a bitter, negative person, but that started festering inside me in a very off way. My wish list kept getting longer and longer. I became that guy who'd watch YouTube Shorts to put myself to sleep. That's not a nice place to be. The only way to learn in the profession is to watch, to interact, to be open, to be malleable.”

Arjun Kapoor hits back at those who doubted him 

Arjun took to Instagram and shared memes about his role in ‘Singham Again’ and wrote, “Here’s to turning non-believers into believers! Every question & doubt only fueled my determination to work harder and come back stronger. To everyone who cheered for me then and still does now – thank you. Your support means everything. To those who doubted me, thank you for pushing me to prove myself again! What a journey it’s been so far; it feels like my debut all over again, and I have a long way to go. Grateful for every step, every lesson, and every bit of love and fire!”

‘Singham Again’ released on Diwali. The film stars Ajay Devgn in the lead role, alongside Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Jackie Shroff. It is the fifth installment of Shetty's Cop Universe franchise. The movie has been given a spin on Ramayana.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

