'The BOY has grown into a MAN': Arjun Kapoor expresses gratitude for Singham Again appreciation

Updated on: 03 November,2024 11:31 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Arjun Kapoor has taken on his first negative role in Singham Again, where he plays a character named Danger Lanka. The audience has really embraced his performance!

Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor has taken on his first negative role in Singham Again, where he plays a character named Danger Lanka. The audience has really embraced his performance, and Arjun expressed his gratitude to his fans in a note. Singham Again also features a star-studded cast, including Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Akshay Kumar.


Singham Again: Arjun Kapoor thanks fans for their response


Taking to his Instagram handle, Arjun Kapoor wrote, “Fifteen months ago, @itsrohitshetty sir chose me for this incredible role, and from that moment, I dedicated myself to ensuring I wouldn’t disappoint him, the fans of Singham or my audience. Today, your love has validated me as Danger Lanka! I am endlessly thankful for your support; your words resonate deeper than I can express. The BOY you fell in love with in Ishaqzaade has grown into the MAN whose manic energy and madness you have embraced in Singham Again. Your belief in me means the world and your encouragement fuels my passion. Thank you for this amazing journey. #SinghamAgain."


 
 
 
 
 
Singham Again Box Office Day 1 collection

Day 1 of the biggest clash has concluded, and the verdict is out: 'Singham Again' is roaring ahead of the horror-comedy 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'. The Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, and others starrer 'Singham Again' is winning the battle for a bigger footfall. 

While sharing the details of 'Singham Again's' box office performance, Adarsh wrote, "BRAND 'SINGHAM' GROWS MIGHTIER... #SinghamAgain ROARS on Day 1... Takes a FANTASTIC start across the board... Achieves career-best 'Day 1' numbers for both #AjayDevgn and #RohitShetty. The Brand #Singham cements and solidifies its status, with #SinghamAgain surpassing the second installment [#SinghamReturns - Rs 32.09 cr] by a good margin, despite the clash with another major franchise [#BhoolBhulaiyaa3]. #SinghamAgain performs exceptionally well at national chains [#PVR, #INOX, #Cinepolis - Rs 19.20 cr], but is outstanding in mass regions... In fact, the mass circuits went into overdrive on Day 1, running at packed capacity, providing a much-needed boost to the exhibition sector, especially single screens. #SinghamAgain [Week 1] Fri Rs 43.70 cr. #India biz | Nett BOC | #Boxoffice”

About 'Singham Again'

'Singham Again' draws inspiration from the rich narrative of the Hindu epic 'Ramayana'. Ajay Devgn stars as a modern-day embodiment of Lord Ram, while Tiger Shroff takes on the role of Lakshman, and Kareena Kapoor portrays Sita. Ranveer Singh plays Lord Hanuman, and Akshay Kumar takes on the role of Jatayu. Arjun Kapoor will portray the demon king Ravana in the film.

