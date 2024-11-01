Arjun Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan who have films releasing today were seen at Siddhivinayak temple to seek blessings of Lord Ganesha. Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 clash at the box office today

The big day is here for Bollywood! Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again' and Anees Bazmee's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' has been released in theatres today. Both films are much anticipated among fans as they are franchise movies with major fan following. Both films are also riding on major star casts. On the morning of the film releases, 'Singham Again' actor Arjun Kapoor and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' star Kartik Aaryan were seen visiting Siddhivinayak temple to seek blessings.

Arjun Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan seek blessings

Arjun Kapoor who plays the antagonist in Singham Again', was seen arriving at Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai dressed in a kurta. The actor walked barefoot to the temple. Videos of the actor, who is seen wearing an ivory-hued Indian wear, walking inside and coming outside of the temple after darshan is doing the rounds on social media.

A few hours later, Kartik Aaryan was also seen arriving at the temple dressed in a light blue shirt and white pants to seek blessings for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. He plays the role of Rooh baba in the film. He first played Rooh baba in 2022 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which was a massive hit.

Arjun Kapoor about playing antagonist in Singham Again

Arjun in a recent video shared that for nearly a year, he stepped away from the spotlight to focus on his role of Danger Lanka in 'Singham Again', which is directed by Rohit Shetty. “I had the biggest film of the industry to shoot and I didn’t want to be distracted. Sometimes when you go missing for a few days, or become lowkey, people may remember you and view you in a new light,” he shared.

The actor said he “just switched off” to prepare for his character. “I just went into this whole thing about just being focused on this one particular film and treating it like my debut all over again almost.”

The third installment from the 'Singham' franchise has a motley of stars. It has Ajay as Bajirao Singham, Ranveer Singh as Simmba, Akshay Kumar as DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, Kareena Kapoor as Bajirao Singham’s wife Avni, Deepika Padukone as police officer Shakti Shetty, Ravi Kishan, Jackie Shroff and Tiger Shroff.