Breaking News
Mumbai Police nab Hyderabad woman for luring girls with false promises of film roles
Mumbai Police arrest man claiming to be Bishnoi aide
Domestic dogs could have passed on rabies to jackals, say experts
Mumbai experts say, ‘Voluntary donations key to ending severe blood shortage around Diwali’
Hoax bomb threats: BCAS issues new guidelines to evaluate potential security threats
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > On Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 release day Arjun Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan visit Siddhivinayak temple

On 'Singham Again' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' release day, Arjun Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan visit Siddhivinayak temple

Updated on: 01 November,2024 03:27 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Arjun Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan who have films releasing today were seen at Siddhivinayak temple to seek blessings of Lord Ganesha. Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 clash at the box office today

On 'Singham Again' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' release day, Arjun Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan visit Siddhivinayak temple

Arjun Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan

Listen to this article
On 'Singham Again' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' release day, Arjun Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan visit Siddhivinayak temple
x
00:00

The big day is here for Bollywood! Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again' and Anees Bazmee's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' has been released in theatres today. Both films are much anticipated among fans as they are franchise movies with major fan following. Both films are also riding on major star casts. On the morning of the film releases, 'Singham Again' actor Arjun Kapoor and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' star Kartik Aaryan were seen visiting Siddhivinayak temple to seek blessings. 


Arjun Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan seek blessings


Arjun Kapoor who plays the antagonist in Singham Again', was seen arriving at Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai dressed in a kurta. The actor walked barefoot to the temple. Videos of the actor, who is seen wearing an ivory-hued Indian wear, walking inside and coming outside of the temple after darshan is doing the rounds on social media.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

A few hours later, Kartik Aaryan was also seen arriving at the temple dressed in a light blue shirt and white pants to seek blessings for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. He plays the role of Rooh baba in the film. He first played Rooh baba in 2022 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which was a massive hit. 

Arjun Kapoor about playing antagonist in Singham Again

Arjun in a recent video shared that for nearly a year, he stepped away from the spotlight to focus on his role of Danger Lanka in 'Singham Again', which is directed by Rohit Shetty. “I had the biggest film of the industry to shoot and I didn’t want to be distracted. Sometimes when you go missing for a few days, or become lowkey, people may remember you and view you in a new light,” he shared.

The actor said he “just switched off” to prepare for his character. “I just went into this whole thing about just being focused on this one particular film and treating it like my debut all over again almost.”

The third installment from the 'Singham' franchise has a motley of stars. It has Ajay as Bajirao Singham, Ranveer Singh as Simmba, Akshay Kumar as DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, Kareena Kapoor as Bajirao Singham’s wife Avni, Deepika Padukone as police officer Shakti Shetty, Ravi Kishan, Jackie Shroff and Tiger Shroff.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

arjun kapoor kartik aaryan Entertainment News bollywood siddhivinayak temple Bollywood Entertainment

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK