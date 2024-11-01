Directed by Rohit Shetty, this cop film generated a lot of excitement with its teaser and trailer. Now that audiences have seen the action-packed movie, they are sharing their thoughts

The much-anticipated movie Singham Again has finally released in theaters today, November 1, 2024. Directed by Rohit Shetty, this cop film generated a lot of excitement with its teaser and trailer. Now that audiences have seen the action-packed movie, they are sharing their thoughts on X (formerly Twitter).

Singham Again 'X' Review: Must-read tweets before watching

Reviews for Singham Again on Twitter are filled with praise for the performances of Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, and Jackie Shroff. Viewers have also appreciated Shetty’s direction, the background score, action scenes, and the film’s climax.

Cameos in Rohit Shetty’s cop drama

The trailer and film’s posters have already revealed the ensemble cast that will aid Ajay in his rescue mission against Arjun. These include Ranveer Singh from ‘Simmba’ and Akshay Kumar from ‘Sooryavanshi’. Both characters represent their film roles, bringing this cop universe together once again. The new additions are Deepika Padukone as SP Shakti Shetty, who will reportedly get her solo film soon. She has been touted as ‘Lady Singham’.

Other appearances include Jackie Shroff, Shweta Tiwari, Siddhartha Jadhav, and Ravi Kishan.

In a surprising twist that fans have been eagerly speculating about, superstar Salman Khan will make a special appearance in the highly anticipated film ‘Singham Again’ reprising his iconic role as Chulbul Pandey from the blockbuster franchise ‘Dabangg’. This unexpected crossover not only brings these two iconic characters together on screen for the first time, but it also promises to bring an electrifying dynamic to the Singham franchise. Fans can look forward to the high-octane thrills as Salman Khan portrays Chulbul Pandey, while Ajay Devgn returns as the fearless Bajirao Singham.

About ‘Singham Again’

‘Singham Again’ draws inspiration from the rich narrative of the Hindu epic Ramayana. Ajay Devgn stars as a modern-day embodiment of Lord Ram, while Tiger Shroff takes on the role of Lakshman and Kareena as Sita. Ranveer Singh plays Lord Hanuman, and Akshay Kumar portrays Jatayu. Arjun Kapoor will portray the demon king Ravana in the film. The film is set to lock horns with Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ at the box office.