Breaking News
Mumbai Police nab Hyderabad woman for luring girls with false promises of film roles
Mumbai Police arrest man claiming to be Bishnoi aide
Domestic dogs could have passed on rabies to jackals, say experts
Mumbai experts say, ‘Voluntary donations key to ending severe blood shortage around Diwali’
Hoax bomb threats: BCAS issues new guidelines to evaluate potential security threats
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Singham Again X Review Netizens call the movie masterpiece Salman Khans cameo turns theatres into stadium

Singham Again 'X' Review: Netizens call the movie 'masterpiece'; Salman Khan's cameo turns 'theatres into stadium'

Updated on: 01 November,2024 11:32 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Directed by Rohit Shetty, this cop film generated a lot of excitement with its teaser and trailer. Now that audiences have seen the action-packed movie, they are sharing their thoughts

Singham Again 'X' Review: Netizens call the movie 'masterpiece'; Salman Khan's cameo turns 'theatres into stadium'

Pic/Kirti Surve Parade

Listen to this article
Singham Again 'X' Review: Netizens call the movie 'masterpiece'; Salman Khan's cameo turns 'theatres into stadium'
x
00:00

The much-anticipated movie Singham Again has finally released in theaters today, November 1, 2024. Directed by Rohit Shetty, this cop film generated a lot of excitement with its teaser and trailer. Now that audiences have seen the action-packed movie, they are sharing their thoughts on X (formerly Twitter).


Singham Again 'X' Review: Must-read tweets before watching


Reviews for Singham Again on Twitter are filled with praise for the performances of Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, and Jackie Shroff. Viewers have also appreciated Shetty’s direction, the background score, action scenes, and the film’s climax.


Cameos in Rohit Shetty’s cop drama

The trailer and film’s posters have already revealed the ensemble cast that will aid Ajay in his rescue mission against Arjun. These include Ranveer Singh from ‘Simmba’ and Akshay Kumar from ‘Sooryavanshi’. Both characters represent their film roles, bringing this cop universe together once again. The new additions are Deepika Padukone as SP Shakti Shetty, who will reportedly get her solo film soon. She has been touted as ‘Lady Singham’. 

Other appearances include Jackie Shroff, Shweta Tiwari, Siddhartha Jadhav, and Ravi Kishan. 

In a surprising twist that fans have been eagerly speculating about, superstar Salman Khan will make a special appearance in the highly anticipated film ‘Singham Again’ reprising his iconic role as Chulbul Pandey from the blockbuster franchise ‘Dabangg’. This unexpected crossover not only brings these two iconic characters together on screen for the first time, but it also promises to bring an electrifying dynamic to the Singham franchise. Fans can look forward to the high-octane thrills as Salman Khan portrays Chulbul Pandey, while Ajay Devgn returns as the fearless Bajirao Singham.

About ‘Singham Again’

‘Singham Again’ draws inspiration from the rich narrative of the Hindu epic Ramayana. Ajay Devgn stars as a modern-day embodiment of Lord Ram, while Tiger Shroff takes on the role of Lakshman and Kareena as Sita. Ranveer Singh plays Lord Hanuman, and Akshay Kumar portrays Jatayu. Arjun Kapoor will portray the demon king Ravana in the film. The film is set to lock horns with Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ at the box office.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Singham Again ajay devgn arjun kapoor Kareena Kapoor ranveer singh deepika padukone bollywood bollywood news Bollywood News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK