Just one day to go! Rohit Shetty is all set for the release of his upcoming cop drama, the biggest film of the 'Singham' franchise, 'Singham Again'. For this installment in the franchise, Shetty has decided to take story inspiration from one of the epics of Indian mythology. The movie is inspired by the 'Ramayana', and this is not the first time any filmmaker has taken the 'Ramayana' as the backbone of their film. As 'Singham Again' is just a day away, here’s a list of the top 5 movies based on the epic mythology.

Movies based on Ramayana

Hum Saath Saath Hain

Sooraj Barjatya's classic film 'Hum Saath Saath Hain' is said to be inspired by the 'Ramayana', where there are three brothers who love each other dearly, but the elder one has to go into exile so that the younger one can get the throne. The movie has been one of the favourite classics of all. 'Hum Saath Saath Hain' stars Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Tabu, among others.

Raavan

Directed by Mani Ratnam, 'Raavan' stars Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan in lead roles. The film is said to be inspired by the legend and explores the angle where Raavan abducts Sita Maa. This film is based on a story of abduction and the moral of good vs. evil. The movie remains a much-loved film among moviegoers. If you wish to watch Aishwarya and Abhishek's classic, it is available on Disney Plus Hotstar.

RRR

SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' has to be one of the biggest hits of 2022. The movie's central characters are said to be inspired by the epic 'Ramayana'. The movie's story includes events that nod to the 'Ramayana', such as the kidnapping of Malli, the burning of the governor's mansion, and Bheem carrying a pendant belonging to Sita. The movie stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.

Gadar

Another film that has elements of 'Ramayana' is Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's 'Gadar'. The movie is a love story and follows Tara Singh's quest to get his partner Sakeena back from Pakistan. Earlier, in a press conference while addressing the media, the director of the film, Anil Sharma, shared that he took inspiration from the 'Ramayana' to make the story. He said, "If you ask me, 'Gadar' has elements of the 'Ramayana'. [In the epic], Lord Ram went to Lanka to get Sita; we have followed a similar plot in our film, which is why we identify with the story even after all these years.”

Adipurush

'Adipurush' is a 2023 Indian action film inspired by the Hindu epic 'Ramayana'. The story is about the Hindu god Ram's victory over the demon king Ravana after Ravana kidnaps Ram's wife, Sita. Om Raut's directorial 'Adipurush' was one of the most hyped and anticipated films of 2023. However, with its release on June 16 in theatres, it faced the wrath of the audience.

About Singham Again

The movie has an ensemble cast, including Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, and Jackie Shroff. The movie will also feature a cameo by Salman Khan as Chulbul Pandey. 'Singham Again' draws inspiration from the rich narrative of the Hindu epic 'Ramayana'. The film is set to clash with Kartik Aaryan’s 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' at the box office.