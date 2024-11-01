Breaking News
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 X Review: Here's what netizens are saying about the Kartik Aaryan-starrer

Updated on: 01 November,2024 10:59 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Directed by Anees Bazmee, this horror-comedy has already created a buzz with its teaser, songs, and trailer. Fans who’ve watched the film are sharing their reactions on X

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 X Review: Here's what netizens are saying about the Kartik Aaryan-starrer
The highly anticipated film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 hit theaters today, November 1, 2024. Directed by Anees Bazmee, this horror-comedy has already created a buzz with its teaser, songs, and trailer. Fans who’ve watched the film are sharing their reactions on X (formerly Twitter). 


Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 X Review: Must-read tweets before watching


Twitter reviews for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 bring in a mix of opinions on the performances by Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and Triptii Dimri. Bazmee’s direction, the background score, action scenes, and the film’s climax have also received a variety of reactions.


Before the release of the movie, speaking to ANI, Anees Bazmee shared his excitement and said, "I will go everywhere and watch it in the theatre...Because it is very important to watch it in the theatre. ...That what you have done by thinking, that exact reaction is coming or not. Technically, it is called a wanted reaction. You want people to laugh here. You want people to cry here. You want people to be scared here. You want the things you have planned. If the reactions are coming according to the plan, then it means you have done good job."

Sanjay Mishra, who is all set to add his comedy tadka to the film, praised the director. He stated, "As an actor, let me tell you one thing. When I am sitting with you, I am not in character. Every actor should work with a director like Anees bhai. Whenever I think about Bhool Bhulaiyaa, I see Anees bhai in it. I dream about him. The set comes in dreams. He is sitting there, everything is happening."

The excitement around Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has been growing, especially after the release of the 'Ami Je Tomar 3.0' track recently. The song, sung by Shreya Ghoshal with lyrics by Sameer and music by Amaal Mallik, features an epic face-off between Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan.

Directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 follows in the footsteps of its predecessors, combining horror and comedy. The film also stars Triptii Dimri, making it a highly anticipated Diwali release.

(With inputs from ANI)

