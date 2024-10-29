Vidya Balan has subtly dropped a major hint about Kartik Aaryan's relationship status and all his fans are sure to get a smile on their faces

In Pic: Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan. Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article Vidya Balan's relationship advice to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 co-star Kartik Aaryan will leave you ROFL x 00:00

Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan have joined hands for the first time in their upcoming film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'. Now, as the duo are on a promotional spree, Vidya Balan has subtly dropped a major hint about Kartik Aaryan's relationship status. In a recent interview, Kartik and Vidya got into a fun banter when the actress said male actors love all the attention they get from their fans.

Vidya Balan reveals secret about male actors

While talking to 'News18', Balan shared, "Anyone who says they hate attention is lying. When people say that, especially actors—male actors and Kartik Aaryan—it’s just a lie (laughs)! No chance! He enjoys it, and he should. He isn’t awkward about female attention at all.” Reacting to her, Kartik chuckled and replied, “But when did I say I hate attention? I love it, be it male attention or female attention.”

Vidya Balan reveals Kartik Aaryan’s relationship status

Further reacting to Kartik Aaryan's reply,Vidya Balan subtly hinted that he is single. “Great, so he has opened all doors now,” she said in response to Aaryan's answer. Later, while giving relationship advice to Aaryan, she added, "The only relationship advice I would like to give him is to get into one and have one.”

Earlier on October 28, they were spotted promoting the film on top of Kolkata’s famous yellow taxi on the Howrah Bridge and later at the Kalighat Temple.

About 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' Release

Directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' follows in the footsteps of its predecessors, combining horror and comedy. The film stars Kartik Aaryan, Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan, and Triptii Dimri, making it a highly anticipated Diwali release.

Set to hit theatres on November 1, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' faces significant box office competition from Rohit Shetty’s 'Singham Again'. With both films generating considerable buzz, the clash promises to be a thrilling showdown in theatres.

As anticipation builds for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', fans are eager to see how the story unfolds, especially with the beloved characters of Manjulika and Rooh Baba back on screen.