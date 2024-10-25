Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit sharing screen is one of the key highlights of the upcoming film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' that is scheduled to release on November 1. The song 'Ami Je Tomar 3.0' will see the duo do a dance off

Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit

Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit's dance face-off to 'Ami Je Tomar 3.0' out now

The excitement around the release of the much-awaited Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is constantly at its peak. After the release of its thrilling trailer, it’s hard to wait for the film’s release this Diwali. The makers kicked off the musical journey by dropping the title track, which left the entire nation grooving, bringing together international music icon Pitbull—known as Mr. Worldwide—along with global Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh and heartthrob Kartik Aaryan. Following this, an absolutely romantic track, 'Jaana Samjho Na', was released, showcasing the fresh and sizzling chemistry between Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri. Adding to this musical euphoria, the makers also dropped the entire jukebox of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', offering audiences an immersive, full-fledged musical experience ahead of the film’s release.

Ami Je Tomar 3.0 is back with a dance face-off

Now, it’s time for the most iconic song, Ami Je Tomar 3.0, to bring back the nostalgia with a unique touch. The grand song launch held at Royal Opera along with Kartik Aaryan, Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan, Bhushan Kumar, Director Anees Bazmee, and Amaal Mallik, the composer, were present. Madhuri and Vidya mesmerized everyone with their powerful performance, and it was indeed a moment to behold.

While Ami Je Tomar has been a classic song of the franchise since the first installment, this time it arrives with an entirely new energy. Ami Je Tomar 3.0 features a face-off between the OG Manjulika, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit. As they take over the stage with their electrifying performances, this song has become even more special. The song brings the amalgamation of Kathak by Madhuri and Bharatnatyam by Vidya in a royal form.

Ami Je Tomar 3.0 is sung by Shreya Ghoshal, with lyrics penned by Sameer. The new version of the song is reprised by Amaal Mallik. Acclaimed choreographer Chinni Prakash has expertly crafted a mesmerizing blend of these classical dance forms, showcasing both stars at their best.

About Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

With Kartik Aaryan reprising his role as Rooh Baba from the superhit Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, a project initiated by Bhushan Kumar, he will be seen alongside Triptii Dimri, the OG Manjulika (Vidya Balan), and her partner in crime, Madhuri Dixit. Directed by Anees Bazmee and initiated by Bhushan Kumar, this highly anticipated release is set to carry forward the legacy of Bollywood’s beloved horror-comedy franchise. Get ready for a Diwali filled with spooky fun and laughter!

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 gears up for a grand release this Diwali on November 1, 2024.