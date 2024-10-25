Kartik Aaryan recalled that before he became famous, he visited Mumbai’s Bandstand and stood outside Shah Rukh’s home to catch a glimpse of the superstar

Shah Rukh Khan and Kartik Aaryan

Listen to this article 'I’ve been on the other side’: Kartik Aaryan recalls standing outside Mannat to catch a glimpse of SRK x 00:00

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, who is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, recently shared his admiration for Shah Rukh Khan. He recalled that before he became famous, he visited Mumbai’s Bandstand and stood outside Shah Rukh’s home, Mannat, among a huge crowd, hoping to get a glimpse of the superstar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actor Kartik Aaryan remembers waiting outside Mannat

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, he said, “I have been a big fan of Shah Rukh. When I came to Mumbai for the first time, I went to Bandstand and stood in front of Mannat on a Sunday to get a glimpse of Shah Rukh.” Kartik shared that, at this point in his life, he hadn’t seen any celebrities except Shah Rukh outside Mannat. “At that time, I had only seen Shah Rukh in his car because he would come out of his house on a Sunday, and that’s when I saw him for the first time.”

Kartik Aaryan is known for being down-to-earth and friendly, often interacting with his fans. Videos of him happily shaking hands and posing for photos with them often pop up online. Speaking about his fans and why he relates to them, Kartik said, “I’ve been on the other side, where I was a fan of people, and I tried to get a glimpse of them or just get a photograph with them. So I can understand when fans have that reaction. I try to make as many people happy as possible.”

Kartik Aaryan reprises his role of Rooh Baba for ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’

With Kartik Aaryan reprising the role of Rooh Baba from the 2022 blockbuster ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, he will be seen alongside Tripti Dimri, the OG Manjulika, Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit! Directed by Anees Bazmee and initiated by Bhushan Kumar, this much-anticipated release is set to carry forward the legacy of Bollywood’s favourite horror-comedy franchise. Get ready for a Diwali filled with spooky fun and laughter! Stay tuned for more thrilling updates! ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ gears up for a grand release this Diwali on November 1, 2024.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' faces a significant box office challenge from Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again'. With both films generating considerable buzz, the clash promises to be a thrilling showdown in theatres.