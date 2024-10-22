The new song 'Jaana Samjho Na' from 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' is now out and is not only a melodious mix but a visual treat to watch the amazing chemistry of Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' new song: Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri's chemistry sets the internet ablaze

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' is indeed one of the biggest releases of the year that everyone is eagerly anticipating this Diwali. While the trailer received a roaring response and have set the perfect tone for this horror-comedy, the title track arrived as a global chartbuster bringing together international music icon Pitbull—known as Mr. Worldwide—along with global Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh and heartthrob Kartik Aaryan doing the Spooky slide, leaving the entire nation grooving over it. The title track has already gone viral and has set a new standard of musical collaborations for the Indian film industry.

New song from 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' is now out!

Now, the second song from the film, 'Jaana Samjho Na', has arrived, introducing us to the fresh and blazing chemistry between Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri in a soulful voice. The romantic flair of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' shines through in the sizzling chemistry between Kartik and Triptii in the heartwarming new song, Jaana Samjho Na, leaving us immersed in romantic vibes. Sung by Tulsi Kumar and Aditya Rikhari, Jaana Samjho Na is composed by Lijo George, DJ Chetas, and Aditya Rikhari, with lyrics penned by Aditya Rikhari. The song is set in an extravagant cultural affair full of vibrant vibes pleasing the viewer.

Cast of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'

With Kartik Aaryan reprising his role as Rooh Baba from the superhit Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, he will be seen alongside Tripti Dimri, the OG Manjulika (Vidya Balan), and her partner in crime, Madhuri Dixit, who is a new addition. Directed by Anees Bazmee and initiated by Bhushan Kumar, this highly anticipated release is set to carry forward the legacy of Bollywood’s beloved horror-comedy franchise. The first installment of this franchise came out in 2007 introducing a unique concept and the previous installment starring Kriti Sanon and Kiara Advani released two years ago in 2022. The upcoming release claims to offer a surprise element and has audiences hooked.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Triptii Dimri (@tripti_dimri)

Get ready for a Diwali filled with spooky fun and laughter! Stay tuned for more thrilling updates as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 gears up for a grand release this Diwali on November 1, 2024. The third part to the hit franchise will clash with Rohit Shetty's much-awaited film 'Singham Again'.