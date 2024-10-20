Kartik Aaryan took to Instagram to share a video from the concert, where he can be seen enjoying the electric atmosphere and dancing to the beats of the ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ title track

After wrapping up a 3-day city tour for the ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ title track, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan took everyone by surprise last evening by taking center stage at Alan Walker’s concert in Mumbai. The actor, who is currently garnering a lot of attention and praise for his energetic dance performance in the ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ title track used this opportunity to generate excitement for the upcoming horror-comedy, which is set to have a Diwali release.

Kartik Aaryan joins Alan Walker at Mumbai concert

Kartik Aaryan took to Instagram to share a video from the concert, where he can be seen enjoying the electric atmosphere and dancing to the beats of the ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ title track. The crowd went wild as soon as Kartik stepped on the stage. Clad in a casual yet stylish outfit, the actor looked every bit the star as he danced to the ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ chartbuster. The video posted on Kartik’s Instagram handle quickly went viral, with the caption that read, “Rooh Baba x Alan Walker.”

About the groovy ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ title track

In what made the track a captivating sensation, Pitbull blends his rap with the iconic 'Hare Ram--Hare Krishna' chant, while Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh brings his unique flair and Neeraj Shridhar holds down the Hindi vocals. There are modern beats produced by Pritam and Tanishk Bagchi.

Kartik Aaryan reprises his role of Rooh Baba for ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’

With Kartik Aaryan reprising the role of Rooh Baba from the 2022 blockbuster ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, he will be seen alongside Tripti Dimri, the OG Manjulika, Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit! Directed by Anees Bazmee and initiated by Bhushan Kumar, this much-anticipated release is set to carry forward the legacy of Bollywood’s favorite horror-comedy franchise. Get ready for a Diwali filled with spooky fun and laughter! Stay tuned for more thrilling updates! ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ gears up for a grand release this Diwali on November 1, 2024.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' faces a significant box office challenge from Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again'. With both films generating considerable buzz, the clash promises to be a thrilling showdown in theatres.