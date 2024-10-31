Breaking News
Writer Aakash Kaushik shares the anxiety of pitching Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 script to Vidya Balan

Updated on: 01 November,2024 07:43 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 writer Aakash Kaushik recalls how he was nervous while pitching the script to Vidya Balan, who reprises her role after 17 years

Vidya Balan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Penning a big Diwali release has long been a dream for Aakash Kaushik, the writer of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. He is realising his wish as the Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Triptii Dimri-starrer opens in cinemas today. Even when he was writing Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022), Kaushik simply knew that there was another story to be told. “With Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, it’s about maintaining the franchise’s essence while creating something fresh. The evolution of Manjulika is the film’s main hook. Every Bhool Bhulaiyaa has had its twist, turning it more into a psychological thriller than outright horror. For the third offering, we’ve worked hard on creating a twist that’s hopefully more shocking than the previous ones. India is rich with traditional stories and myths that haven’t been explored enough in mainstream cinema. These tales should be told,” he says.


Aakash Kaushik Aakash Kaushik 


Anees Bazmee’s directorial venture marks the return of Balan, who played Manjulika in the 2007 original, to the horror comedy’s universe. Narrating the script to her was a nerve-wracking experience. The writer shares, “Meeting Vidya for the narration was one of the most memorable experiences. I was nervous, but as I shared the story, she became completely engaged. By the end of the narration, we could tell she was intrigued by her character. She brings her own flavour to the role.”


Another collaborator who has influenced him deeply is the director. Kaushik says Bazmee taught him to block out the noise of expectations while writing a film. He elaborates, “It’s about staying true to the story, not the expectations around it. With Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, I aimed to create horror scenes that would surprise audiences rather than simply meet expectations. Also, I draw inspiration from real events, rather than other horror films. Reality often provides material that is more mysterious than fiction.”

