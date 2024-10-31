Sanjay Mishra, who is all set to add his comedy tadka to the film, praised the director.

Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Listen to this article Anees Bazmee, Sanjay Mishra buzzed about 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' ahead of release x 00:00

Two days to go and the excitement for Kartik Aaryan starrer 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' has reached the next level. Not only fans but director Anees Bazmee and actor Sanjay Mishra are also super excited for the audience to watch their work.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to ANI, Anees Bazmee shared his excitement and said, "I will go everywhere and watch it in the theatre...Because it is very important to watch it in the theatre. ...That what you have done by thinking, that exact reaction is coming or not. Technically, it is called a wanted reaction. You want people to laugh here. You want people to cry here. You want people to be scared here. You want the things you have planned. If the reactions are coming according to the plan, then it means you have done good job."

Sanjay Mishra, who is all set to add his comedy tadka to the film, praised the director.

He stated, "As an actor, let me tell you one thing. When I am sitting with you, I am not in character. Every actor should work with a director like Anees bhai. Whenever I think about Bhool Bhulaiyaa, I see Anees bhai in it. I dream about him. The set comes in dreams. He is sitting there, everything is happening."

The excitement around Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has been growing, especially after the release of the 'Ami Je Tomar 3.0' track recently.

The song, sung by Shreya Ghoshal with lyrics by Sameer and music by Amaal Mallik, features an epic face-off between Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan.

Directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 follows in the footsteps of its predecessors, combining horror and comedy.

The film also stars Triptii Dimri, making it a highly anticipated Diwali release.

Set to hit theatres on November 1, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' faces a significant box office challenge from Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again'.

With both films generating considerable buzz, the clash promises to be a thrilling showdown in theatres. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Murad Khetani.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever