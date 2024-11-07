Arjun Kapoor is over the moon to see the kind of reaction he is getting for playing the antagonist in Rohit Shetty’s directorial venture Singham Again

Arjun Kapoor in Singham Again

Arjun Kapoor is ecstatic to see the audience enjoying his raw and unapologetic side with Danger Lanka. He shared, “Coming back with a character like Danger Lanka feels like I’m connecting to the roots of where my career began, since I played Parma in Ishaqzaade [2012], another intense role.”

Kapoor is over the moon to see the kind of reaction he is getting for playing the antagonist in Rohit Shetty’s directorial venture. “The response has been nothing short of heartening; fans seem to enjoy this raw, unapologetic side of me. Every role shapes you, and this one reminded me of the fire that started it all. I owe it to the audience for embracing this transformation,” he said. He expressed his gratitude to Shetty for “trusting” him with the character of Danger Lanka. “I’m grateful to Rohit sir for trusting me with this character and helping me bring this new and improved version to life.”

Singham Again stars Ajay Devgn, alongside Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. It is the fifth instalment of Shetty’s cop universe franchise. The movie is spinned on Ramayana. The film since its release has minted over Rs 167.50 crore in India. Shetty was overjoyed as Singham Again became his 10th and fastest Rs 100 crore movie.

