The year is about to end, and 2024 has seen more than one could sink, from the entire globe attending the wedding of a businessman's son to the growing craze for concerts. While every other good thing has been happening this year, the last few weeks have been quite tormenting as news of comedians and TV actors getting kidnapped is making headlines. From actors like Sunil Pal and Mushtaq Khan getting kidnapped to Shakti Kapoor and Rajesh Puri escaping the situation, here's a list of such incidents that happened this year.

Sunil Pal kidnapping incident

Earlier this month, Sunil Pal went missing, and later it was revealed that he was "abducted" in Delhi but has now returned home safely in Mumbai. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Sunil Pal said he was invited to a private birthday party in Haridwar to perform a comedy show, for which he was paid 50 percent in advance. Later, when he reached the city and sat in a car sent by them, he was told that he had been abducted. The comedian added that the kidnappers asked him to pay a ransom of Rs 20 lakh, but he finally paid about Rs 8 lakh for his freedom.

Mushtaq Khan kidnapping incident

'Welcome' actor Mushtaq Khan also met the same fate, just like Sunil Pal. In a similar incident, he was invited to Meerut for an event. The advance amount was transferred to his account, and he also received flight tickets from the organisers. Further, he was kept under vigilance for 12 hours, and the kidnappers demanded about Rs 1 crore in ransom. Mushtaq gave them about Rs 2 lakh, and the next morning, Khan managed to escape from the kidnappers' clutches. He later sought help from locals and the police to return home.

Rajesh Puri kidnapping incident

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actor Rajesh Puri was another one on the kidnappers' radar. Similar to both incidents that happened earlier, Rajesh was told that there was an event happening, and they transferred an amount of Rs 35,000 into his account along with a return ticket to Mumbai. Rajesh Puri further revealed that he was picked up from the airport and then transferred to another car, which drove out of Meerut, raising the alarm. Puri made the kidnappers believe that he had strong connections in Delhi, which made them uncomfortable, and they offered to dine at a dhaba 12 km away from Meerut. During this pit stop, Puri was informed by one of the kidnappers about what had happened and was asked to leave. This is how he escaped the situation.

Shakti Kapoor’s lucky escape

The gang that kidnapped Mushtaq Khan also had a plan to abduct Bollywood star Shakti Kapoor, but they failed to do so. We think it is Kapoor's luck. After the police arrested a few in connection with Mushtaq Khan's kidnapping, the investigation revealed that the miscreants were also plotting to abduct veteran actor Shakti Kapoor on the pretext of inviting him to an event. Shakti Kapoor was offered Rs 5 lakh to attend a similar event, but the deal fell through due to a high advance request. This is how Shakti’s luck helped him escape the situation.

Gurucharan Singh went missing

Gurucharan Singh, known for his role in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, went missing in April. The Delhi Police filed a kidnapping case and launched an investigation. Later, the actor returned, stating that he had left worldly life to embark on a religious journey.