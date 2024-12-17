Breaking News
Comedian Sunil Pal opens up about his kidnapping, expresses gratitude to UP CM Yogi Adityanath 

Updated on: 17 December,2024 11:47 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Comedian Sunil Pal has opened up about his recent kidnapping in Meerut. He was invited to the state for an event but ended up getting abducted

Sunil Pal

Comedian and actor Sunil Pal made headlines earlier this month after he got kidnapped in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh where he was called to attend an event. Pal has now shared a video speaking about the incident and expressed his gratitude towards Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He praised the CM and his government for looking into the case and prayed that the leader remains the CM of the state.


In a video, shared by Sunil, he is heard saying, “Namaskar doston, main hun Sunil Pal. Jaisa ki saara desh jaanta hai ki 2 December ko mere saath apharan kidnapping ki durghatna UP Meerut ke aas pass hui this aapne suna hoga. Lekin main bahut dhnyavaad karna chahunga humaare Yogi sarkar ko, UP sarkar ko jinke nirdeshan main yahan ke Meerut police ne, UP police ne badhe bahaduri se is case ka saamna kiya aur jitne apradhi hai unke upar sakt se sakt karwaayi ki.


(Hello friends, I am Sunil Pal. As the whole country knows, on December 2, I was involved in a kidnapping incident near Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, as you must have heard. However, I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to our Yogi and UP government, under whose guidance the Meerut police and UP police bravely handled this case and took strict action against the criminals.)”


He then went on to say, “Ek ko toh muthbair main pair par goli lagi aur sakth se sakth sazaa mil rai hai aur jald hi sach ka saamna aur satya aapke samne ayega ki apharan main kaun kaun shaamil tha. (One of them was shot in the leg during a confrontation, and the criminals are facing the harshest possible punishment. Soon, the truth will come out, and you will know who all were involved in the kidnapping.)"

He further said, “Aur kaisai hogi humaari Yogi sarcar hai na nipatne ke liye. Adarniye Yogi ji main bhagwaan se prarthana karta hun ki aap hamesha aesai hi yashaswi UP ke mukhyamantri bane rahe aage bhi. Aur police ko nirdeshan dete rahe. Satyamev Jayate. (And how will it happen? Our Yogi government is handling such situations! Respected Yogi ji, I pray to God that you continue to be the successful Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, always. Please continue to guide the police. Satyamev Jayate.)”

About Sunil Pal's kidnapping

Last week, Sunil Pal claimed that he was abducted while on his way to Uttarakhand for a show. He claimed the kidnappers demanded a ransom of Rs 20 lakh, but he managed to secure his release after paying Rs 8 lakh, which he collected from some friends. The comedian said he was dropped by the side of a road in Meerut, from where he made his way to the Delhi airport and flew to Mumbai, according to the PTI.

The Santacruz Police in Mumbai had initially registered a case of kidnapping and extortion based on Sunil Pal's complaint but later transferred the investigation to their counterparts in Meerut.

