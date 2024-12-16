Speaking in the UP Legislative Assembly after the Question Hour, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said many mosques were found to be setting up illegal sub-stations in them and connections were distributed for free

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with Deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana, and Leader of Opposition in Assembly Mata Prasad Pandey during the Winter session of the Legislative Assembly, in Lucknow, on Monday. Pic/PTI

Uttar Pradesh (UP) Chief Minister (CM) Yogi Adityanath on Monday said "mini-power stations" are being operated from religious places in Sambhal.

According to news PTI, Adityanath, while speaking in the UP Legislative Assembly after the Question Hour, said many mosques were found to be setting up illegal sub-stations in them and connections were distributed for free.

The line loss of the power corporation in UP is less than 30 per cent, but the line loss in Deepasarai and Miyasarai localities of Sambhal is 78 per cent and 82 per cent, respectively, he said.

"This is looting of the country's resources. If the administration is discharging its duty, then it will be called a thief and if the administration catches the theft, then it will be said that it is an atrocity," Adityanath said, adding, "When the truth comes out in front of everyone, it feels bad. Those who cannot compete, they speak ill. You (pointing to the opposition) are also doing the same evil. Truth and justice are not reflected in your evil. It is biased. This weakens the system of democracy. There is no problem during festivals of Muslim community or other religions, but if anyone creates a problem during a Hindu festival, the government will deal with it strictly."

According to PTI, the CM also claimed that in Sambhal, there is a dispute between Turks and Pathans.

"Shafiqur Rahman Barq (former Samajwadi Member of Parliament) used to call himself not a citizen of India, but a descendant of Babur. You have to decide whether you consider the invaders as your ideal or the tradition of Ram, Krishna and Buddha. Only the tradition of Ram, Krishna and Buddha will remain in India, the tradition of Babur and Aurangzeb will not remain," he said.

Adityanath's statement assumes significance as it comes barely days after the Sambhal administration reopened a temple locked since 1978 following communal riots in the town.

PTI, quoting officials, said the temple was opened after authorities "stumbled" on it during an anti-encroachment drive.

The Bhasma Shankar temple houses an idol of Lord Hanuman and a Shivling.

Some locals claim that the temple had been locked since 1978 after the communal riots that led to the displacement of the Hindu community.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Vandana Mishra, who led a campaign against electricity theft in the area, said, "While inspecting the region, we stumbled upon this temple. Upon noticing it, I immediately informed the district authorities."

(With PTI inputs)