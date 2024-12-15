Larsen and Toubro, the company responsible for the construction of the temple, was also awarded a 'Golden Trophy' by the National Safety Council of the United States for the measures taken during the construction process

The construction of the first and second floors, including the Shikhar (spire) of the temple, is in its final phase, with completion expected by June 2025. Pic/X

Ayodhya's Shri Ram Mandir project awarded prestigious 'Sword of Honour' by British Safety Council

The 'Ram Temple project' at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya has been awarded the prestigious 'Sword of Honour' by the British Safety Council, the Chairman of the Construction Committee, Nripendra Misra, announced on Sunday, according to news agency ANI.

Misra stated that the award is one of the highest recognitions in safety management. The British Safety Council evaluates safety processes, practices, and on-site activities during audits, and only those receiving a five-star assessment are eligible for the 'Sword of Honour' award.

"Shri Ram Mandir project in Ayodhya Dham has won the prestigious 'Sword of Honour' award given by British Safety Council. It is one of the prestigious accolades in safety management. The British Safety Council conducts the audit of the process, practices, and finally on-site activity assessments," a statement issued by Misra read.

According to ANI, Larsen and Toubro, the company responsible for the temple's construction, also received a 'Golden Trophy' from the National Safety Council in the United States for its safety measures during the project.

The temple's construction is being carried out under the close coordination of Larsen and Toubro and Tata Consulting Engineers, with supervision by the Construction Committee of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

The statement also mentioned that the construction of the first and second floors, including the Shikhar (spire) of the temple, is in its final phase, with completion expected by June 2025, ANI reported.

The temple is being built using Bansi Paharpur stone from Rajasthan, with approximately 15 lakh cubic feet of stone, along with significant marble cladding.

Earlier this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the rituals during the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in the sanctum sanctorum of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple of Ram Lalla.

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir is being constructed in the traditional Nagara style. Its length (east-west) is 380 feet, width 250 feet, and height 161 feet. It is supported by 392 pillars and 44 doors, with intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, gods, and goddesses on the pillars and walls. In the main sanctum sanctorum on the ground floor, the childhood form of Lord Ram (the idol of Shri Ramlalla) has been placed.

The main entrance of Shri Ram Mandir is situated on the eastern side, which can be accessed by ascending 32 stairs through the Singh Dwar. The Shri Ram Mandir complex has five Mandaps (halls): Nritya Mandap, Rang Mandap, Sabha Mandap, Prathana Mandap, and Kirtan Mandap. A historic well (Sita koop), dating back to ancient times, is located near Shri Ram Mandir. In the southwestern part of the Mandir complex, an ancient temple of Lord Shiva has been restored, and a statue of Jatayu has been installed.

The foundation of the temple has been constructed with a 14-metre-thick layer of roller-compacted concrete (RCC), giving it the appearance of artificial rock. No iron has been used in the temple's construction. To protect against ground moisture, a 21-foot-high plinth has been built using granite. The temple complex includes a sewage treatment plant, a water treatment plant, a water supply for fire safety, and an independent power station. The temple has been built using traditional and indigenous technology.

(With ANI inputs)