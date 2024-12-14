The hospital superintendent Dr Sandeep Jasuja said, "The child also had fever and pneumonia. He died due to high infection septicaemia shock on Friday".

A 10-year-old boy died after reportedly being bitten by a rat on one of his toes while receiving cancer treatment at a government hospital in Jaipur, an official said on Saturday, PTI reported.

While the State Cancer Institute, where the boy was admitted on December 11, claimed that the death was caused by "septicaemia shock and high infection" and not a rat bite, the Rajasthan government has launched a committee to investigate the matter.

As per PTI, the hospital superintendent Dr Sandeep Jasuja said, "The child also had fever and pneumonia. He died due to high infection septicaemia shock on Friday".

Medical education secretary Ambrish Kumar has requested a report from the principal of Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Medical College, which is affiliated with the State Cancer Institute, PTI sources said.

According to a news report published in a vernacular daily, the infant began crying soon after being admitted. When his family members lifted the blanket he was laying under, they saw blood flowing from one of his toes as a result of a rat bite, PTI cited.

The family members notified the nursing staff present, who bandaged the leg after applying first aid.

Jasuja stated that they treated the child as soon as they learnt about the rat bite. He stated that directions have been sent to guarantee cleanliness on the hospital premises, PTI cited.

