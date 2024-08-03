Breaking News
ATS busts illegal telephone exchange aiding terrorist activities, one held
Mumbai: 19-year-old mechanic held for stealing 3 sports bikes
US Election: Kamla Harris officially secures Democratic nomination for president
Wayanad survivors struggle, support system ramps up
New shelters for stray animals in Bandra, Khar and Santacruz
shot-button
Lake Levels Lake Levels
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai BMC conducts cleanliness drive as part of 37 week long campaign

Mumbai: BMC conducts cleanliness drive as part of 37-week long campaign

Updated on: 03 August,2024 09:24 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

About 132 metric tonnes of garbage, including 34 metric tonnes of solid waste was collected and disposed by the civic body. The drive also saw the clearing of 58 km of roads

Mumbai: BMC conducts cleanliness drive as part of 37-week long campaign

The cleanliness drive is part of a 37-week long campaign which is ongoing in all 227 wards of the city. Pic/ BMC

Listen to this article
Mumbai: BMC conducts cleanliness drive as part of 37-week long campaign
x
00:00

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday carried out a massive cleanliness drive across the city as part of a 37-week long campaign. 


About 132 metric tonnes of garbage, including 34 metric tonnes of solid waste was collected and disposed by the civic body. The drive also saw the clearing of 58 km of roads.



As per an official release, a total of 1,121 workers participated in the drive, using 146 plants and various vehicles such as JCBs, dumpers, compactors, and garbage collection vehicles.


The cleanliness drive was carried out at various locations across the city, including Churchgate, Paltan Road, Mahatma Gandhi Road, and many others.

Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Bhushan Gagrani took direct part in the cleanliness drive and inspected the underground footpath at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. he Municipal Commissioner directed that action should be taken on public walls, cleaning of garbage bins, action on unlicensed advertisement boards, hawkers-free areas, etc. 

The drive saw the participation of residents from across the city, who joined hands with the BMC to keep their city clean.

The cleanliness drive is part of a 37-week long campaign which is ongoing in all 227 wards of the city.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

brihanmumbai municipal corporation mumbai churchgate mumbai news maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK