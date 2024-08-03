About 132 metric tonnes of garbage, including 34 metric tonnes of solid waste was collected and disposed by the civic body. The drive also saw the clearing of 58 km of roads

The cleanliness drive is part of a 37-week long campaign which is ongoing in all 227 wards of the city. Pic/ BMC

Listen to this article Mumbai: BMC conducts cleanliness drive as part of 37-week long campaign x 00:00

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday carried out a massive cleanliness drive across the city as part of a 37-week long campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

About 132 metric tonnes of garbage, including 34 metric tonnes of solid waste was collected and disposed by the civic body. The drive also saw the clearing of 58 km of roads.

As per an official release, a total of 1,121 workers participated in the drive, using 146 plants and various vehicles such as JCBs, dumpers, compactors, and garbage collection vehicles.

The cleanliness drive was carried out at various locations across the city, including Churchgate, Paltan Road, Mahatma Gandhi Road, and many others.

Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Bhushan Gagrani took direct part in the cleanliness drive and inspected the underground footpath at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. he Municipal Commissioner directed that action should be taken on public walls, cleaning of garbage bins, action on unlicensed advertisement boards, hawkers-free areas, etc.

The drive saw the participation of residents from across the city, who joined hands with the BMC to keep their city clean.

The cleanliness drive is part of a 37-week long campaign which is ongoing in all 227 wards of the city.





🧹सखोल स्वच्छता मोहीम (डीप क्लीन ड्राईव्ह) अंतर्गत आज एका दिवसात १३२ मेट्रिक टन राडारोडा (डेब्रीज), ३४ मेट्रिक टन टाकाऊ मोठ्या वस्तू आणि ८६ मेट्रिक टन कच-याचे संकलन करण्यात आले. तर, ५८ किलोमीटर लांबीचे रस्ते स्वच्छ करण्यात आले. १ हजार १२१ कामगार–कर्मचा-यांनी १४६ संयंत्राच्या… pic.twitter.com/jpoW3o1TJO — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) August 3, 2024