Mumbai: BMC misses deadline for opening Coastal Road-BWSL connector

The structure that will connect the Bandra Worli Sea Link to the Coastal Road. File pic/Ashish Raje

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has missed the July-end deadline to open the connector linking the Coastal Road and Bandra-Worli Sea Link (BWSL). Due to the rainy season, many works are still pending and the connector is likely to be opened only in October.

The construction of a 10.5-km-long Coastal Road from Marine Drive to BWSL is in progress and a few phases are already operational. The southbound section from Worli to Marine Drive was opened in March while the northbound bound section started in two phases on June 10 and July 11.

The work of the final phase of connectors—arch bridges to connect the Coastal Road with the sea link—is ongoing. Initially, the arch bridges were scheduled to open by the end of October, marking the final stage of the Coastal Road project. But CM Eknath Shinde announced on June 10 that the one connector—a southbound arch bridge—would be opened by July-end and would be used by vehicles heading both north and south.

Structural changes

Initially, the CM ordered that the length of span between the two piers of the road be increased from 60 metres to 120 metres to avoid inconveniencing fishermen in the future. The BMC changed the design of the structure accordingly. The first girder was set up on April 26 while the second one was set up on May 12. But constructing roads and waterproofing will take time.

The BMC stops carrying out road works during the four-month monsoon period. “Though the southbound arch bridge is almost ready, the remaining work needs dry weather for at least 15 days. Monsoon rain is unpredictable. Besides, the northbound arm is still not ready and opening one arm for two-way traffic may create a jam on the sea link. So, we are planning to open both bridges in one go after the rainy season,” said an official related to the coastal road project.

The state Assembly election schedule may be announced soon and the opening ceremony cannot be held during the 40 days when the model code of conduct is imposed. Construction of the Coastal Road began in October 2018 and it was supposed to be completed within four years. However, after two additional years, the work is still incomplete and now the project is being opened in phases.



