Mumbai coastal road: Third phase to open for traffic on Thursday, CM Shinde inspects work

Updated on: 10 July,2024 08:18 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on Wednesday visited the coastal road project and inspected the ongoing work, an official said

CM Shinde at Mumbai Coastal Road on Wednesday. Pic/BMC

The third phase of the Mumbai Coastal Road from Haji Ali to Khan Abdul Gaffar Khan Marg will be open from 7 am on Thursday, July 11 on a temporary basis, the officials said.


Ahead of its opening, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on Wednesday visited the coastal road project and inspected the ongoing work, an official said.


The sea link project's north lanes, which run from Haji Ali to Khan Abdul Gaffer Khan Marg and span a around three-kilometer stretch of the northern corridor of the Mumbai Coastal Road Project, are being connected at a faster pace, an official said, adding that Mumbai is set to witness another milestone in its ongoing efforts to improve urban mobility with the opening of the third phase.


The new stretch includes a crucial bridge connecting Lotus Jetty Junction to the Khan Abdul Gaffar Khan Marg. The newly opened section will be operational from Monday to Friday, facilitating smoother traffic flow during peak hours. However, to expedite remaining infrastructure works, the stretch will remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays, the BMC said in a statement.

The opening of the third phase for traffic marks a significant advancement in the city's infrastructure overhaul aimed at alleviating traffic congestion and enhancing connectivity.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner and Administrator, Bhushan Gagrani, along with additional officials from the Municipal Corporation, inspected the final preparations on July 10.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that the project's pivotal role in resolving Mumbai's traffic woes.

CM Shinde said that He noted that with 91 per cent of the Mumbai Coastal Road Project is now complete, subsequent phases are being swiftly executed to ensure minimal disruption to commuters while maximizing efficiency in work.

On June 10, traffic began to flow on the northbound carriageway of the coastal route from Marine Drive to Haji Ali.

The 10.58-kilometer coastal road, which was built by the BMC, extends from the Princess Street Flyover at Marine Drive to the Worli end of the BWSL. On March 12, vehicles was allowed to use the northbound lane, which runs between Worli and Marine Drive.

