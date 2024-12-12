Structural repairs and utility upgrades expected to be completed in three to four months

The entrance of the facility. Pics/Nimesh Dave

Listen to this article Mumbai: Following mid-day report, Aarey Hospital’s renovation begins x 00:00

Following a mid-day report highlighting the poor condition of Aarey Hospital, which is managed by the Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Department, renovation work has commenced with an estimated budget of Rs 1.10 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

An official from the department, speaking anonymously, said, "We have started the repair work at Aarey Hospital. The project includes plastering the internal and external walls, installing doors and windows with safety grills and renovating the flooring. Also, upgrades will be made to the toilet block, stormwater drainage system and water supply pipeline, along with terrace waterproofing. We aim to complete the work within the next three to four months."



Plastering work underway inside the hospital

On October 18, mid-day in a report, ‘Aarey dairy punished, asked to submit a plan for improving hospital’, highlighted how there was only one doctor for a population of one lakh within Aarey Milk Colony. On October 21, the commission issued directives to the department to deposit Rs 50,000 in the chief minister's relief fund within four weeks for failing to submit its plans for improving health services and facilities at Aarey hospital.

The directives were issued while hearing a case pertaining to a 2022 mid-day report which shed light on the dire state of Aarey Hospital. The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) had taken a suo motu cognisance of the 2022 report and sought details from the department to improve services at the health facility.

During our visit to the hospital in the third week of October this year, we found only one doctor, a pharmacist and a few other staff members on duty. Upon entering, we noticed that the hospital’s condition, including its structure, was quite dilapidated, with cracks evident in the entrance slab. When we spoke with the on-site doctor, he advised us to contact the Aarey CEO’s office for further assistance.

Work being done on the outside

This newspaper has frequently reported on the challenges faced by patients in Aarey Milk Colony who fall ill, suffer injuries in accidents or have close encounters with wildlife. Such individuals often have to be rushed by their loved ones to the trauma centre. The sole hospital in Aarey Milk Colony—home to one lakh residents, including the inhabitants of tribal hamlets, slums and cattle farm units—is barely operational. While Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) staff drop by twice a week to administer vaccines, there is only one doctor on hand and residents say there is a dire shortage of essential medicines.

Sadly, the present situation is no different from that of more than a decade ago. There are 27 tribal hamlets and approximately 32 slum areas in the area, along with various units where cattle farm owners and their families, as well as staff members, reside. While there are a few small private dispensaries within the colony, residents say a fully-equipped government hospital is sorely needed.