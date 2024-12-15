Police personnel were deployed outside the Lord Shiva and Hanuman temple which reopened after 1978 and a prayer ceremony (aarti) was performed

Police personnel guard during opening of locks of an ancient Lord Shiva and Hanuman temple, which has been reopened after 42 years during an anti-encroachment drive of the Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh. (Pic/PTI)

Amid the ongoing tensions in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal, the district administration on Sunday launched an anti-encroachment drive to clear public spaces of illegal structures, reported news agency ANI.

The anti-encroachment drive aims to address encroachments in public areas, stated Sambhal SDM Vandana Mishra. The drive has been actively implemented in Chandauli for the past two months, the SDM added.

"Anti-encroachment drive is being run against encroachment on public places. This drive has also been run in Chandauli for the last two months... A drive is being run against electricity theft also in Sambhal..," she said.

Earlier on Saturday morning, an anti-encroachment drive was carried out in the Shahi Jama Masjid area, stated ANI.

DM Rajender Pensiya told ANI, "In the morning, we came to check whether loudspeakers are causing unnecessary noise (pollution). It was seen that electricity theft is happening here in large numbers. Electricity theft is happening in about 15 to 20 houses and religious places. When we reached a mosque, we found 59 fans, a fridge, a washing machine and about 25 to 30 light points and the meter was found switched off. An intensive checking campaign is going on."

Meanwhile, Lord Shiva and Hanuman temple in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal which had been closed since 1978 was reopened on Sunday. The temple premises were cleaned and arrangements for electricity were made. Moreover, CCTV cameras have also been installed for security reasons, stated ANI.

Vishnu Sharan Rastogi, a patron of Nagar Hindu Sabha, had claimed that the temple has been reopened after 1978. Rastogi said that the temple was closed because no priest was ready to live there, ANI stated.

The temple was found while inspecting information about electricity theft in the area earlier on Saturday. "We had received information that a temple in the area was being encroached upon. When we inspected the spot, we found a temple there," Sambhal Circle Officer (SO) Anuj Kumar Chaudhary told ANI.

SDM Mishra added, "We have written to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI)... Police will be deployed near the temple."

Police personnel were deployed outside the Lord Shiva and Hanuman temple which reopened after 1978 and a prayer ceremony (aarti) was performed on Sunday morning.

