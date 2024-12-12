The Uttar Pradesh Electricity Department, alongside local police, initiated a bulldozer operation in Sambhal to remove illegal encroachments and tackle unauthorized electricity use. The crackdown follows incidents of violence in the region, with Congress leaders showing support for victims.

The Uttar Pradesh Electricity Department, in coordination with the local police, launched a bulldozer drive to clear illegal encroachments in Sambhal. Sub-divisional officer (SDO) Santosh Tripathi confirmed that several structures, including homes, had encroached on public property, with some cases involving blatant violations such as electricity poles being located inside residential buildings.

Speaking to ANI, Tripathi explained, “A few residents are involved in electricity theft without proper connections or meters. In some cases, older mechanical meters, which were discontinued 15 years ago, were still in use. These meters are being removed, and action is being taken to address the encroachments.”

The SDO elaborated that the removal of outdated meters is part of a broader effort to tackle unauthorised power usage in the area. He added, “There was an official order over 15 years ago stating that mechanical meters would no longer be installed. However, some undetected older meters still exist. These, along with encroachments, are being identified and removed.”

While on-site during the operation, Tripathi revealed that initial inspections had identified electricity theft in 2-3 houses, but a comprehensive investigation would determine the total number of violations. “We will know the exact number of houses involved after further scrutiny,” he noted.

This crackdown follows reports of widespread illegal encroachments and unauthorised electricity usage in Sambhal, a situation that has drawn the attention of both state authorities and local residents.

In a related development, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi recently visited victims of the violence that erupted in Sambhal on November 24. According to ANI, the clashes began during an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) examination of a Mughal-era mosque, resulting in four fatalities and multiple injuries among police and locals.

Sharing details on social media platform X, the Congress stated, “Today Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Congress General Secretary and MP Priyanka Gandhi met the victims of Sambhal. The incident in Sambhal is the ill-effects of BJP’s hate politics and it is fatal for a peaceful society.”

The Congress leaders pledged to support the victims and fight for justice. “Together we have to defeat this violent and hateful mentality with love and brotherhood. We stand with all the victims and will fight to get them justice,” the post read.

