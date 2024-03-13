Breaking News
Mumbai: City’s Adani Electricity ranked first in country

Updated on: 13 March,2024 06:53 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

From reduced distribution losses to top-tier financial sustainability, Adani emerges as the undisputed leader

Mumbai: City’s Adani Electricity ranked first in country

The company reduced distribution losses from 9.1 per cent to 6.5 per cent in just two years. Representation Pic

Key Highlights

  1. Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited has retained the No. 1
  2. It earned a perfect score (75/75) in financial sustainability
  3. Adani Electricity has achieved a near-perfect score of 99.9 out of 100

Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited has retained the No. 1 spot in the 12th edition of the Ministry of Power’s Annual Integrated Rating & Ranking. Adani Electricity has achieved a near-perfect score of 99.9 out of 100, outperforming 54 other electricity distribution companies nationwide.


It earned a perfect score (75/75) in financial sustainability due to its prudent cash management and healthy debt metrics. It received top marks for performance excellence (13/13), showcasing its commitment to reliable service, efficient billing, and reduced distribution losses.


The city suburban power company prioritised social responsibility with a perfect ranking in the external environment category (12/12), demonstrating strong relationships with all stakeholders and local communities. It reduced distribution losses from 9.1 per cent to 6.5 per cent in just two years and passed on the benefit to the customers.


Kandarp Patel, MD, Adani Electricity, said, the recognition belonged to the valued customers and employees. “We’re committed to providing Mumbai with a truly uninterrupted reliable and sustainable power supply, at the most competitive tariffs. We won’t stop there; we’ll keep pushing boundaries to provide a more sustainable future for the communities we serve”.

99.9
The overall score achieved by Adani Electricity

