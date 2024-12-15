A sophisticated anti-drone system has been deployed at the Maha Kumbh 2025 in Uttar Pradesh to monitor and intercept drones flying without permission, ensuring the safety of over 45 crore devotees attending the event.

To ensure the safety and security of the vast number of devotees attending the Maha Kumbh 2025, a state-of-the-art anti-drone system has been implemented. The system, activated on Friday, has already proven effective by successfully intercepting two unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) flying in restricted areas.

As per PTI, the Uttar Pradesh government has deployed a team of experts to manage the anti-drone technology. These specialists are stationed at a central monitoring location, where they continuously track all drones in the area. The system has the ability to disable any drone that is considered suspicious or operating without authorisation mid-flight.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Rajesh Dwivedi, confirmed that the anti-drone system was fully operational during the Maha Kumbh fair. "On the very first day, the system successfully shot down and deactivated two drones that were flying without permission. Notices have already been issued to the operators involved," Dwivedi said. He further stressed that flying drones within the Mahakumbh Nagar fair area would not be permitted without prior approval from the police.

In line with security measures, any individual seeking to operate a drone in the vicinity of the Maha Kumbh is required to obtain formal permission from the local police. Authorities have warned that strict action will be taken against those found violating this directive.

The Maha Kumbh, one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, is expected to draw a massive crowd, with over 45 crore devotees from across the globe anticipated to attend. Given the scale of the event, ensuring the safety of attendees is a top priority, with heightened security measures now in place, including the deployment of cutting-edge drone detection and countermeasures.

(With inputs from PTI)