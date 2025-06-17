A visual coffee table book by Karishma Swali of Moonray, celebrates India’s water bodies as spiritual, historical, and ecological lifelines that come to life by contemporary artworks, and will play a role in water conservation, courtesy the Paani Foundation

River of Dreams, 2024, organic thread on textile, in collaboration with Karishma Swali and Chanakya School of Craft, 78 x 78 inches

Listen to this article A new book celebrates India's water bodies through immersive artworks x 00:00

MID-DAY: How did you decide to put together this water-themed collection of art?

Karishma Swali: Water Memories didn’t begin with a single moment. It took shape gradually through conversations, observations, and a deepening sense of responsibility. At Moonray, environmental responsibility is part of how we think, create, and live. This project grew from that ethos. It felt like the right moment to bring art and awareness into the same space and create something that could hold reflection, urgency, and beauty in equal measure. Water holds memories of stories, rituals, and ecologies that have shaped how we live and relate to the world around us. It was important to respond to that presence, not only as an artist, but as part of a larger, interconnected whole. This book is our way of honouring that connection — a tribute, a reflection, and a call to care for what still endures.



Krishna, 2024, Karishma Swali and the Moonray Collective, organic jute and cotton thread on textile, 60 x 84 inches. Pics Courtesy/The Moonray Collective

MD: Who was your inspiration when you started to assemble the visual artists for this project?

KS: Its making was a collective act shaped by many hands and conversations. We worked closely with Studio Anugraha, a Mumbai-based design studio, to craft a visual and conceptual rhythm for this book. Together, we shaped a space that could hold the work of 12 incredible artists. Some of the artists featured in the book are long-time collaborators; others have been friends and sources of inspiration for years. Manu Parekh’s work, for instance, is part of our private collection.



Vortex, 2022, Reena Saini Kallat, Electric wires and metal, 108 x 60 inches, installation view, Compton Verney, UK. Pic courtesy/Jamie Wood

Over time, our creative dialogue has grown, most recently through our collaboration for the Venice Biennale in 2024. Rithika Merchant and I worked closely on the scenography for the Dior show in 2025, and Barthélémy Toguo, an artist from Cameroon, was part of Chanakya Foundation’s Artist Residency in 2023. Each artist featured in Water Memories brought a distinct approach to the table, but what moved me most was how naturally their perspectives aligned — there was a sensitivity and shared sense of purpose. When we reached out, the responses were open and willing. It felt like a powerful gathering of voices, where the river wasn’t just a theme, but a witness and collaborator.



Also Read: Ditching plastic for good? Indian restaurants leading the charge against plastic

MD: What do you believe is the aim of this book?

KS: The aim is twofold: it’s a cultural offering and a call to action. The project emerged from Moonray’s ongoing commitment to environmental stewardship, with all proceeds directed toward the restoration of traditional water systems and the advancement of regenerative, community-rooted practices. To deepen this intention, we’ve also created a series of interdisciplinary works that reflect on the river’s dual nature — both constant and ever-changing. These pieces carry with them memory, myth, and meaning, offering a space to reflect on how water has shaped our histories, landscapes, and lives.



Karishma Swali, co-founder and creative director, Moonray

As part of a larger effort, Moonray has partnered with Paani Foundation to support grassroots water conservation across drought-affected regions in Maharashtra. Through this initiative, over 500 farmers per taluka will receive in-depth training, access to digital farming tools, and essential infrastructure to help build long-term water security.

MD: Is there a water body in India that has impacted your life in a major way?

KS: It’s hard to choose just one, because I believe all rivers leave a deep imprint on our lives. Beyond their role in irrigation, agriculture, or power, they hold a quieter significance. They sustain us in ways that are often harder to name — emotional, spiritual, and even symbolic.

Available at moonray.in

Water for all

At Paani Foundation, we’re proud to work with thousands of women farmers in Maharashtra on their path to financial independence. Our collaboration with Chanakya School of Craft is especially meaningful as it also uplifts women through crafts. This book celebrates two of our greatest strengths as a society — water, and the power of women working to build stronger communities across India. We are deeply thankful to the school for their contribution towards the Paani Foundation and improving rural livelihoods in Maharashtra.

- Kiran Rao, founder, Paani Foundation