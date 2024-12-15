The Lord Shiva and Hanuman temple in Sambhal reopened after 42 years, with police deployed for security. The temple was rediscovered during an inspection related to electricity theft, and efforts to restore it are underway.

Authorities in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, have deployed police personnel outside the Lord Shiva and Hanuman temple, which reopened on Sunday after being closed for decades. The temple, which had been shut since 1978, is now undergoing restoration efforts after it was rediscovered during an inspection linked to electricity theft in the area.

According to ANI reports, the district administration found the temple on Saturday while conducting an inspection related to allegations of electricity theft. The premises were promptly cleaned, and provisions for electricity were arranged. In addition, CCTV cameras were installed for security reasons, ensuring that the temple is protected as it reopens to the public.

The reopening of the temple marks the end of its closure, which lasted more than 40 years. Vishnu Sharan Rastogi, Patron of the Nagar Hindu Sabha, stated that the temple had remained closed since 1978 due to the absence of priests willing to take up residence there. "We used to live in the Khaggu Sarai area, where this temple of Lord Shiva is located. After 1978, we sold our house and left the area. Since then, no priests were willing to stay there, and the temple fell into neglect," Rastogi explained to ANI.

Sambhal Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Vandana Mishra announced that plans are in place to restore the temple to its original structure. Mishra revealed that the temple had been cleaned, and steps were taken to restore essential utilities such as electricity. "We have written to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to assist with the restoration process. Police will also remain stationed near the temple for security," SDM Mishra said, as per ANI.

As per ANI, the temple was rediscovered during an inspection carried out by the Sambhal district authorities in response to encroachment complaints in the area. Sambhal Circle Officer (CO) Anuj Kumar Chaudhary confirmed that the temple was uncovered during this drive. "We received information about encroachment on a temple in the area. Upon inspection, we discovered a temple at the site," Chaudhary told ANI.

Further investigations led to the revelation of an ancient well hidden beneath a ramp that had been constructed over it. Sambhal District Magistrate (DM) Rajendra Pensiya, who visited the site, explained that the ramp was removed to uncover the well. "The (ancient Lord Shiva) temple is being cleaned. A ramp had been built over the ancient well. When we dismantled the ramp, the well was revealed," DM Pensiya stated.

The discovery of the temple, alongside the ancient well, has sparked excitement among the local community. The temple is set to be handed over to the community it belongs to once it is fully restored. "Action will be taken against those who encroached on the temple's land," the District Magistrate added, as per ANI.

This reopening is seen as a significant moment for the local Hindu community, many of whom have long remembered the temple as a central point of their spiritual and cultural lives. The authorities’ swift action to restore the temple and secure its future has been met with enthusiasm, as the temple is expected to reopen for worship after decades of abandonment.

