Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath accuses the opposition of using impeachment motions against those who speak the truth, particularly targeting Congress and the remarks of Rajya Sabha Chairman and Allahabad High Court Judge.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has launched a scathing attack on the Opposition, accusing them of initiating impeachment motions against Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and Allahabad High Court Judge Shekhar Kumar Yadav for merely speaking the truth. Speaking at the World Hindu Economic Forum 2024 on Saturday, Adityanath alleged that anyone who voiced their opinions honestly was threatened with impeachment by the Opposition.

As per PTI, Adityanath particularly targeted the Congress, accusing the party of double standards. "Anyone who speaks the truth is pressurised with impeachment motions, yet they claim to uphold the Constitution. Look at their double standards," he said. The UP CM also referenced remarks made by Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav of the Allahabad High Court, who had called for a Uniform Civil Code, arguing that the majority community’s sentiments should be respected globally.

Adityanath questioned the justification behind pressuring individuals who simply expressed their views on important national issues. "What crime did the judge commit by voicing these opinions? Shouldn’t there be a Uniform Civil Code in the country? Everywhere else in the world, the majority community’s system is respected. India should work towards ending the discrimination between majority and minority communities," he said.

The BJP leader also addressed the impeachment notice filed against Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar over accusations of alleged bias in his role as Rajya Sabha Chairman. Adityanath defended Dhankhar, asserting that the Vice President was merely fulfilling his duties as the presiding officer of the Upper House. He remarked that the Opposition’s discomfort stemmed from the rise of a "farmer’s son" to such a position of power.

The opposition, according to Adityanath, has long had a history of "strangulating the Constitution" and undermining the country's system for political gain. He condemned these actions and stressed the importance of exposing those who suppress the truth. He also criticised those who dismiss India's cultural heritage, accusing the Opposition of even denying the existence of Lord Ram.

Furthermore, Adityanath defended the Sanatan religion, emphasising that it has never claimed superiority or sought to impose itself on others. "The Sanatan religion has never claimed to be great, nor does it seek supremacy. It has never sought to control others by force or lay claim to anyone's land," he said.

On the subject of India’s progress, Adityanath highlighted the economic achievements under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. He pointed out that after decades of stagnation, India’s economy is now the fifth largest globally, and by 2027, it is set to become the third largest. He also praised Uttar Pradesh for emerging as the second-largest economy in the country, with aspirations to reach a USD 1 trillion economy.

