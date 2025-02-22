Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal tied the knot in 2020. They revealed that they have been living separately for 18 months now and have initiated divorce proceedings

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma

Listen to this article Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma have been living separately for 18 months, reveal reason for divorce in court x 00:00

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and dancer Dhanashree Verma have decided to part ways. The duo was recently spotted at the Bandra family court as they go ahead with their divorce proceedings. A recent report revealed that the reason for their divorce is compatibility issues.

Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal on divorce reason

According to a report in ABP News, Dhanashreee and Yuzvendra revealed that they have been living separately for the past 18 months. When the judge asked for grounds of divorce, the two admitted that they had compatibility issues.

A day ago it was reported that the couple had finalised their divorce. However, Dhanashree's lawyer slammed the report saying, "I have no comments to make on the proceedings, the matter is currently sub-judice. The media should fact-check before reporting, as a lot of misleading information is being circulated".

Dhanashree's family reacts to reports on demanding alimony

Meanwhile, there have been rumours that Verma has demanded about Rs 60 crore in alimony. However, with these reports flooding social media, the actress's family has reacted, calling the alimony news baseless. The family members, while calling this information "baseless," have urged everyone not to spread this news. A family member has shared that Dhanashree has never asked for any alimony at all.

As per News18, the statement read, "We are deeply outraged by the baseless claims being circulated about the alimony figure. Let me be absolutely clear—no such amount has ever been asked, demanded, or even offered. There is no truth to these rumours whatsoever. It is deeply irresponsible to publish such unverified information, dragging not just the parties but also their families into unnecessary speculation. Reckless reporting like this only causes harm, and we urge the media to exercise restraint and fact-check before spreading misinformation. We also request everyone to be respectful of everyone’s privacy."

Yuzvendra and Dhanashree’s cryptic posts

Interestingly both parties took to their Instagram accounts and shared cryptic posts amid reports of their divorce being finalised. Chahal wrote, “God has protected me more times than I can count. So I can only imagine the times I’ve been rescued that I don’t even know about. Thank you, god, for always being there even when I don’t know it. Amen.”

On the other hand, Dhanashree penned a note which read, “From stressed to blessed. Isn’t amazing how God can turn our worries and trials to blessings? If you’re stressing about something today, know that you have a choice. You can either keep worrying or you can surrender it all to God and choose to pray about everything. There is power in having faith that God can work all things together for your good."