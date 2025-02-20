Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma are expected to complete the final proceedings after which they will be officially divorced. It is said that the decision to split was through mutual consent

Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma to finalise their divorce after 4 years of marriage: Report x 00:00

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and his choreographer wife Dhanashree Verma have reportedly finalized their divorce after months of speculations and cryptic posts. They were supposed to appear before the court today (February 20) after being summoned by the family court in Bandra. According to ABP News, the couple is expected to complete the final proceedings after which they will be officially divorced. It is said that the decision to split was through mutual consent.

Yuzvendra and Dhanashree’s cryptic posts

Interestingly both parties took to their Instagram accounts and shared cryptic posts amid reports of their divorce being finalised. Chahal wrote, “God has protected me more times than I can count. So I can only imagine the times I’ve been rescued that I don’t even know about. Thank you, god, for always being there even when I don’t know it. Amen.”

On the other hand, Dhanashree penned a note which read, “From stressed to blessed. Isn’t amazing how God can turn our worries and trials to blessings? If you’re stressing about something today, know that you have a choice. You can either keep worrying or you can surrender it all to God and choose to pray about everything. There is power in having faith that God can work all things together for your good."

Earlier, Chahal acknowledged the "curiosity" surrounding his "personal life", and admitted that he has noticed several social media posts about him that "may or may not be true".

"I understand the curiosity surrounding recent events, particularly about my personal life. However, I have noticed certain social media posts speculating on matters that may or may not be true," he wrote.

Dhanashree also broke her silence on the matter, slamming "faceless trolls" for spreading "baseless" claims and tarnishing her "reputation."

"The past few days have been incredibly tough for my family and me. What's truly upsetting is the baseless writing, devoid of fact-checking, and the character assassination of my reputation by faceless trolls spreading hate," she wrote.

Yuzvendra and Dhanashree’s relationship

The rumours about Dhanashree and Chahal's divorce began after the couple unfollowed each other on Instagram, which sparked widespread speculation. Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal tied the knot in December 2020 in an intimate ceremony in Gurugram. The two met during the pandemic when Chahal approached her for lessons.