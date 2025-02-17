Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal spent his Valentine's Day weekend watching Vicky Kaushal's recently released film 'Chhaava'. The cricketer also added fuel to his divorce rumours with his V-Day post

Yuzvendra Chahal

Amid growing divorce rumours, cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal watches Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava

For over a month now, cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has been making news for his personal life as his marriage with Dhanashree Verma is reportedly heading to a divorce. While both Chahal and Verma have neither confirmed nor denied the developments, they often make news for their relationship everytime they make a post on social media.

Yuzvendra and Dhanashree's Valentine's Day post

Recently, the duo had all eyes on them as they dropped self-love posts on Valentine's Day. While Chahal spoke about 'being enough', Verma posted some pictures of herself from the gym highlighting her fitness progress.

Check out their posts:

Leg spinner and Indian cricket team member Yuzvendra Chahal tied the knot with Mumbai-based dentist and choreographer Dhanashree Verma in a beautiful ceremony held in Gurugram in December 2020. The two had met each other after Chahal enrolled himself in Dhanashree's dance classes, soon their bond turned into friendship and gradually into love.

Yuzvendra Chahal watches Chhaava

Even as his divorce rumours gained traction once again, the cricketer spent his weekend watching Vicky Kaushal's recently released film 'Chhaava'. The cricketer took to his Instagram stories on Sunday and shared a snippet of Vicky Kaushal in Chhaava on the big screen. Sharing the clip, Chahal wrote, "@vickykaushal it is a treat to watch an actor like you bro".

What Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma said about divorce rumours

Chahal also shared ante addressing the news surrounding his personal life. He wrote on Instagram, "I am grateful to all my fans for their unwavering love and support, without which I wouldn't have come this far. But this journey is far from OVER!!! As there are still many incredible OVERS left to deliver for my country, my team, and for my fans!!! While I am proud to be a sportsman, I am also a Son, a Brother, and a Friend. I understand the curiosity surrounding recent events, particularly about my personal life. However, I have noticed certain social media posts speculating on matters that may or may not be true."

"As a Son, a Brother, and a Friend, I humbly request everyone not to indulge in these speculations, as they have caused immense pain to me and my family. My family values have taught me to always wish well for all, strive to achieve success through dedication and hard work, instead of taking shortcuts, and I remain committed to these values. With Divine Blessings, I shall forever strive to seek your love & support and not sympathy," he added.

Dhanashree, on the other hand, took to her Instagram handle and wrote, "The past few days have been incredibly tough for my family and me. What’s truly upsetting is the baseless writing, devoid of fact- checking, and the character assassination of my reputation by faceless trolls spreading hate. I’ve worked hard for years to build my name and integrity. My silence is not a sign of weakness; but of strength. While negativity spreads easily online, it takes courage and compassion to uplift others. I choose to focus on my truth and move forward, holding onto my values. The truth stands tall without the need for justification. Om Namah Shivaay."