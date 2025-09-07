Comedian Zakir Khan announced that he will be taking a break from extensive touring after a decade of continuous shows. He revealed how multiple shows a day, sleepless nights, and constant travel have affected his health

Comedian Zakir Khan , known for his relatable humour and electrifying stage presence, has announced that he will be taking a break from touring after a decade-long streak of back-to-back shows. In a candid note, he revealed that the extensive touring has taken a toll on his health. While expressing his love for performing, Zakir confirmed that his upcoming India tour will feature a limited number of cities.

Comedian Zakir Khan, known for his relatable humour and electrifying stage presence, has announced that he will be taking a break from touring after a decade-long streak of back-to-back shows. In a candid note, he revealed that the extensive touring has taken a toll on his health. While expressing his love for performing, Zakir confirmed that his upcoming India tour will feature a limited number of cities.

Zakir Khan announces a break

Taking to his Instagram stories, the stand-up comedian shared, "I have been touring since last 10 years. Though I am extremely blessed to receive your love and affection. Par iss tarah ki extensively touring is not very healthy. Trying to satisfy everyone you meet, 2-3 shows in day, sleepless nights, early morning flight and of course no timetable for meals. Net-net 1 saal se bimar hi hoon, par kaam karna hi pada, kyunki zaruri tha uss waqt. Jinko pata hai, unko pata hai."

While performing has always been his passion, Khan admitted that prioritising his health had become unavoidable. "I absolutely love being on stage par ab thoda break lena padega shayad. Matlb mann toh mera hai nahi, waise dekha jaaye toh 1 saal se bhi taal hi raha tha. Par ab lag raha hai ki baat hath se nikal jaaye uske pehle Sambhal lena chahiye. Isliye, yeh bar ke India tour me limited cites hi rahegi. Zyada shows pe shows bhi add nahi kar paunga aur phir yeh special record kar ke thoda lamba break lene ki salah di gayi hai mujhe”, he added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zakir Khan (@zakirkhan_208)

For those unversed, Khan is gearing up for his Papa Yaar India tour which will begin on October 24, 2025 and conclude on January 11, 2026, with performances in Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Kolkata.

About Zakir Khan

Over the years, Zakir has released multiple stand-up specials and shows like Aapka Apna Zakir. He has carved a niche for himself in comic space and his fan following spans even abroad. made headlines, when he performed at London’s Royal Albert Hall and received a 20-minute standing ovation. In 2025, he performed a Hindi show at New York’s Madison Square Garden and became the first Indian to deliver a sold-out show.