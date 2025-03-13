US comedian Hasan Minhaj is currently in India. Indian comic Zakir Khan turned host for Hasan as he visited Indore, Madhya Pradesh

Zakir Khan and Hasan Minhaj

Hasan Minhaj is currently visiting India. The US comedian, who has Indian roots, visited Indore and was accompanied by desi comic Zakir Khan. Khan gave him a tour of the city and introduced him to some authentic food by taking him to Indore's famous street delicacies.

Zakir Khan took to social media to share a picture with Hasan, where they can be seen posing with street delicacies. In the picture, Zakir is dressed in a black hoodie, while Hasan is wearing a blue denim jacket over a blue t-shirt and cream-colored pants.

Hasan Minhaj visits Indore

Sharing the pictures, Zakir also joked about performing at Madison Square Garden in New York with Hasan.

"Brother @HasanMinhaj, welcome to the hometown! Big fan of his work. So yeah, had to take him to the streets of Indore for some real food! Of course, he was so impressed that he agreed to bring me on stage at Madison Square Garden! Manifesting or just facts in advance? You decide."

Responding to the post on Instagram, Hasan wrote, "THANK YOU FOR SHOWING ME INDORE, SEE YOU AT @thegarden!!!"

Who is Hasan Minhaj?

He is a well-known comedian, writer, producer, actor, and television host. Much of his comedy revolves around Indian culture and the modern American political landscape through satire, observational comedy, and dark humor.

He became popular with his Netflix show Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, which aimed to explore the modern cultural and political landscape with depth and sincerity. In an attempt to set his show apart from similar political satire programs, Minhaj stated that he wanted to create a show that is "timely and timeless." The show won an Emmy Award, a Peabody Award, and two Webby Awards. In 2019, he was listed in Time magazine’s annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world.

His first stand-up comedy special, Homecoming King, was released on Netflix in May 2017. Minhaj released his second Netflix special, Hasan Minhaj: The King's Jester, in 2022 and appeared in the second season of the Apple TV+ drama series The Morning Show in a recurring role.

Minhaj was born in California to Indian Muslim parents from Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh. He has spoken in depth about his family and their journey to America from India in his comedy special Homecoming King.