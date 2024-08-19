Making his TV debut with Aapka Apna Zakir, comic on why he didn’t fight for name of his choice as it was a ‘smaller battle’

He is known as the comedy scene’s ‘Sakt launda’, but meeting him is a truly warm experience. At least, that’s how we felt when we caught up with Zakir Khan to discuss Aapka Apna Zakir. After years of stand-up comedy, he makes his television debut with the show. While conversations with the comedian always leave you in splits, they can also stir your emotions. Khan hopes to do just that with his new show. Viewing it as the next learning in his life, he talks about manifesting this project, his numerous objections to its name, and why he is unaffected by the show’s popularity.

Edited excerpts from the interview.

How long did you prepare for the show?

I started preparing three months ago. I returned from Europe in May, and by the end of the month, we had begun working on it.

Is this your concept, or did the channel suggest it?

Of course, it’s mine [laughs]. It began with imagining positive scenarios from my life. This was one of my affirmations or manifestations.

What exactly were your affirmations?

I hoped to host a TV show this big.

Who did you initially want as guests?

I imagined everyone from Shah Rukh Khan to Sachin Tendulkar and Zakir Hussain. If we’re thinking, why not think big?

Is the show’s name your idea?

The name wasn’t my idea. I wanted something else. I was democratic with my team and the channel’s team when they came up with this name. They said it was the best name, and I disagreed. I kept offering alternatives, but they insisted it wasn’t as good as Aapka Apna Zakir. I thought if I fought for this, I might lose out on some [bigger negotiation] later. I decided it was a smaller battle and gave in. We all have only one veto. Now, I like the name. My title didn’t have my name in them.

Was negotiating with the channel difficult?

It wasn’t much of a negotiation; it was a collaborative effort. They’ve been nice and kind; they’ve given me a lot of space, which I hadn’t expected [laughs]. Everything transpired smoothly. Whenever we didn’t like something and asked for a change, they readily agreed.

Is it easier to deal with people on TV or OTT?

It’s always about where you are in the power equation. It’s easier for some people and difficult for others. As you climb the ladder, things become easier.

Where do you think you’ve reached on the ladder?

It’s become easier for me, but I don’t act it. I’m well-educated, well-read and aware. I strongly advocate that all artistes learn the tricks of the trade. I had no clue about these things [when I started out], but I’ve learned every day. My team and managers have taught me a lot. We discuss every project as a collaborative effort. People I’ve worked with have helped me understand what goes on behind closed doors.

How has the reaction been to Aapka Apna Zakir?

Everyone is saying they’re happy. I’m neither very happy, nor am I sad. If we stop the show after two episodes, I’ll be okay. Or if we do 300 episodes, I’d still be the same. My parents taught me to be like this. I should never be overwhelmed. When the intent is to learn, nothing else matters. There’s a lot in the world to learn. This show is part of my journey. There is no single, definite destination.

What have you learned on this journey?

It’s more about technique than creativity. Every medium has its advantages and disadvantages. When I’m performing to an audience of 10,000, I ensure each one of them feels as if they’re sitting with me in their drawing room. It’s also about my eye level, how I’m looking around, what people are saying, and how I’m behaving—it’s a craft. People cracked the code ages ago. I’m still learning.

How would you describe Aapka Apna Zakir?

Ultimately, the show is about having a conversation with my friends without pressuring them to reveal things. When I’m talking to Karan Johar, I want to know what convinced his father to leave his mithai ki dukaan to [become a filmmaker]. It was about understanding his lineage, what his regrets are, and what makes him happy. It was a learning experience for me because all we know is that he is a big director, who is friends with X, and parties with Y. My magic comes in when I talk to him on a human level and give him respect. Or when Karan Johar shares the couch with [wrestler and fitness influencer] Ankit Baiyanpuria, who has minimal resources—that frame represents my India. I love conversations; I talk to at least 40 to 45 new people every month. I’ve been doing it for the last 25 years and I remember each one of them.