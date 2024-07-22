Comedian Zakir Khan is set to take over your television screens with ‘Aapka Apna Zakir,’ launching on August 10 on Sony Entertainment Television

In Pic: Zakir Khan

Zakir Khan's television debut 'Aapka Apna Zakir' set to premiere on August 10

India’s very own ‘Sakht Launda’, comedian Zakir Khan, is set to take over your television screens with ‘Aapka Apna Zakir,’ launching on August 10 on Sony Entertainment Television.

From India’s heartland to etching a place in the hearts of millions with his ‘infectious andaz,’ Zakir Khan has been a name to reckon with. Zakir has seamlessly carved a niche for himself with his unique style of comedy, highlighting elements and emotions of everyday life and delivering waves of laughter. The nation’s beloved ‘Sakht Launda’ will soon turn into a household name as he marks his presence on your TV screens with ‘Aapka Apna Zakir’ on Sony Entertainment Television.

This distinctive offering promises ‘Khushiyon ki guarantee’ and ‘manoranjan ka wada’ with Zakir’s relatable sense of humor and zindagi ke nushke, providing wholesome and delightful family entertainment that will resonate from bachas to dadas.

Talking about this new chapter of his life, an elated Zakir Khan shared, “From a gully ka ladka to aap sabke dilon ka chahita… My journey was unimaginable. Even today, every second feels surreal because of the love and adulation I am showered with by my fans for acknowledging my craft and making ‘Zakirism’ a global phenomenon. My dream has always been to spread laughter with life experiences combined with a touch of humor; and now with Aapka Apna Zakir, I am thrilled to explore another facet of bringing smiles to several television households across our nation. Lastly, I would just want to say… mummy mein TV pe aa raha hun.”

So, block your date for August 10 as you join the multi-talented host Zakir Khan as he unveils lesser-known facets beyond comedy, showing you why he’s truly "Aapka Apna" Zakir. 'Aapka Apna Zakir' will premiere on 10th August at 9:30 pm every Saturday and Sunday only on Sony Entertainment Television!

More about Zakir Khan:

Zakir Khan, who was born in Indore, rose to prominence by winning ‘Comedy Central.’ He has also been a part of a news comedy show, ‘On Air with AIB.’ However, his claim to fame was the viral ‘AIB Diwas’ video. He has released four-hour-length stand-up specials, ‘Haq Se Single,’ ‘Kaksha Gyarvi,’ in addition to ‘Tathastu’ and ‘Mannpasand’ on Prime Video.