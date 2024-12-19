Kareena Kapoor's viral video at Jeh's school function, where she channels Anjali from K3G, has fans gushing over her enthusiasm and Jeh's adorable performance

Kareena Kapoor cheers for Jeh

Kareena Kapoor went to attend her younger son Jeh's school function, and a video of her enjoying her son's performance is going viral. This clip is sure to melt your heart. The video from the event has left fans comparing Kareena to Kajol's character Anjali from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. In the viral video, Jeh can be seen dressed as a cute baby elephant, dancing on stage, while Kareena is seen jumping with pride and excitement.

Kareena Kapoor channels Anjali from K3G

Kareena was accompanied by her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, and her elder son, Taimur Ali Khan. Saif was seen capturing the moment on his phone while holding Taimur. As the video goes viral on social media, fans can’t stop gushing over Jeh's performance and Kareena's reaction. A Reddit user commented, “Kareena is channelling real-life Anjali vibes here!” Another wrote, "Jeh has the charisma of Krish from K3G, and Kareena’s enthusiasm is so infectious." "I also thought of Anjali when I saw the video, lol," another user added. One more comment read, "She's literally so expressive and that one enthusiastic mother. This is cute, seeing how much she and Tim are interested in Jeh's life, ngl."

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s work front

Saif was recently seen in Devara: Part 1, which hit theatres on September 27. The film, starring Saif alongside Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, was released in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. The film reunites Jr NTR with director Koratala Siva, known for his work on Janatha Garage. The film’s ensemble cast also includes Prakash Raj, Srikanth Meka, Tom Shine Chacko, and Narain.

Bebo, on the other hand, has been in the spotlight for her latest project, The Buckingham Murders, directed by Hansal Mehta. The Buckingham Murders was released in theatres on September 13. She also stars in Singham Again, an action-packed film directed by Rohit Shetty, featuring an ensemble cast that includes Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh, slated for release in November.