Here's what Kareena Kapoor hopes she has 'taught' her kids Jeh and Taimur

Updated on: 15 November,2024 03:46 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Kareena Kapoor Khan who was recently seen at the launch of a new store of Isha Ambani's luxury makeup brand Tira, took to her Instagram to share a insightful story

Here's what Kareena Kapoor hopes she has 'taught' her kids Jeh and Taimur

Pic/Instagram

Here's what Kareena Kapoor hopes she has 'taught' her kids Jeh and Taimur
Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan on Friday morning dropped a quote, which was about teaching children that love is the most important thing.  


Kareena took to her Instagram stories section where she shared a quote, which read: “At the end of the day, I hope I have taught my kids that love is the most important thing in this entire world.”


She wrote: “Goodmorning.”


Kareena married actor Saif Ali Khan in 2012 in Mumbai after years of dating. They welcomed their first son Taimur Ali Khan in 2016 and the couple had their second born Jeh in 2021.

The diva recently took to social media to wish her cousin Nitasha Nanda on her birthday and shared cherished memories.

She posted sweet photos of Nitasha with her son Jeh and her parents, Randhir Kapoor and Babita Kapoor, on her Instagram stories. In the first image, little Jeh is seen planting a sweet kiss on Nitasha’s cheek.

Kareena captioned the post, “Happy birthday to my Tashu, have the bestest day, my love.” The second image shows Kareena posing with her parents and Nitasha.

Alongside it, she wrote, “Love you big time.” The third set of photos shows Bebo striking a pose with Rima Jain, Aadar Jain, and Nitasha.

Meanwhile, the ‘Jab We Met’ actress, is currently enjoying the success of her recent release “Singham Again”, where she reprised her role as Avni. Rohit Shetty’s cop drama also stars Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, and Jackie Shroff.

It is the fifth installment of Shetty's Cop Universe franchise and has become Shetty's 10th film to cross the Rs. 100 crore mark, making it the fastest to do so.

In an Instagram post, the filmmaker thanked fans for their love and support, writing, “SINGHAM AGAIN, my 10th and fastest 100 cr film. For the past 16 films, one thing that has remained constant is your love. Thank you for all the support and love. Humbled.”

The film, inspired by the Ramayana, was released on November 1.


 

