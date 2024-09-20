Today, Kareena took to her Instagram and shared a message that is very important parenting advice for every new mom or dad

Kareena Kapoor's parenting advice

Listen to this article Kareena Kapoor shares inspirational parenting advice: ‘Babies cry, kids talk back, none of these mean…’ x 00:00

Kareena Kapoor is the leading lady of Bollywood, and now she also has a film festival to her name. Kapoor, who is an amazing actress, is also a doting mom of two, Jeh and Taimur Ali Khan. Taimur and Jeh are Kareena's pieces of heart, and she is super concerned about how she raises her little ones. Today, Kareena took to her Instagram and shared a message that is very important parenting advice for every new mom or dad.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kareena Kapoor’s parenting advice

Kareena, the mother of two, took to her Instagram and shared a quote that reads, "Babies cry. Toddlers have tantrums. Kids talk back. Teenagers test boundaries. None of this means you are failing." The actress wrote, "Good morning, read that again," along with her quote.

It is Jab We Met over Omkara for Kareena's kids

Recently, Kareena Kapoor attended a press conference to launch a film festival dedicated to her. At the film festival, the actress revealed that her sons are yet to understand her profession and haven’t watched any of her films. "Maybe I should get them to watch something at the festival. I think if I ask, everyone’s going to say ‘Jab We Met.’ ‘Omkara’ would be a bit shocking for them with their father in it. So, yeah, I think we can start with ‘Jab We Met,’" Kareena said.

Taimur asks, 'Am I famous?'

Talking about Taimur’s understanding of her stardom, Kareena said he is aware that he is famous among the paparazzi, but he’s not sure why. "With paparazzi all around, he knows that he’s famous. But he keeps asking, ‘Am I famous?’ I’m like, ‘No, you’re not famous. I’m famous. You haven’t done anything.’ So he’s like, ‘Maybe one day I’ll do it.’ Right now, he doesn’t have films on his mind. It’s only football. So I hope he will watch some of my films. I’m sure someday," she said.

Kareena Kapoor has also written a book describing her pregnancy experience named "Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible." Later, the use of the word "Bible" in her book’s title got her into legal trouble.