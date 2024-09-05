Mira Rajput Kapoor shared a heartfelt post on Instagram, featuring a series of pictures of Zain. In the post, she expressed her deep maternal love and care for her daughter

Mira Rajput Kapoor and son

Listen to this article PICS: Shahid Kapoor's son Zain is all grown up, Mira Rajput shares rare pictures of son on his birthday x 00:00

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's son Zain celebrates his sixth birthday on September 5. Mira shared a heartfelt post on Instagram, featuring a series of pictures of Zain. In the post, she expressed her deep maternal love and care for her daughter.

Mira Rajput wishes son Zain on his 6th birthday, see post!

Mira took to her Instagram handle and wrote, “Twinkling eyes and laughter laced with mischief.. Happy Birthday to my darling Zain ❤️ The only one who’s got me dancing to his tunes, with a heart full of love and pockets full of masti. Shine bright and dream big my baby 🌟 Love you infinity ⚽️🏏🍬” In the first picture, Zain is playfully posing for the camera. In the rest of the picture Mira and Zain are pictured making quirky faces and posing for the cameras. How cute!

Just recently, Mira Rajput's holiday got exciting as she attended Taylor Swift's concert in Munich with her daughter Misha. The mother-daughter duo had a fantastic time at the concert, creating memories they will cherish forever.

Taking to her Instagram account on Tuesday, Mira shared a reel from the venue in which Misha can be seen recording the concert on her phone. The two also posed for an adorable selfie. Sharing the video, Mira Rajput wrote, "Core memory with my sunshine swiftie. We couldn't believe it! Mother daughter trip of dreams."The Internet showered love on the video. A user wrote, "Awesome ... will be soo memorable for you both."Another user wrote, "Seems like I'm gonna bump into you two at BTS concert too."

About Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor's relationship

Shahid and Mira got married on July 7, 2015, in an intimate wedding in Delhi. They are doting parents to daughter Misha and son Zain. Misha was born in 2016 while Shahid-Mira welcomed Zain in 2018.

On Shahid Kapoor's work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in the film 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Ulijha Jiya,' where he starred alongside Kriti Sanon. The movie, centred around Aryan's quest to find his ideal life partner and his unexpected love story with Sifra during a trip to the US, presented an intriguing storyline.

Shahid will be next seen in the upcoming film 'Deva'. Shahid is portraying a rebellious police character delving into a high-profile case. As he digs deeper, he unravels a complex web of deceit and betrayal, plunging into a perilous journey of investigation.

'Deva' is an action-packed movie directed by filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films. Andrrews is known for Malayalam films like 'Salute' and 'Kayamkulam Kochunni'. The movie also stars Pavail Gulati and is set to hit theatres on Dussehra in October this year.

(With inputs from ANI)