Home > Celebrity Life News > Parenting News > Article > Sunny Deol spends quality time with son Rajveer Deol shares video from holiday

Updated on: 26 September,2024 07:15 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

In the video, Sunny Deol can be seen spending some quality time with Rajveer at some disclosed hill station. Both father-son look dapper in casual outfits

Picture Courtesy/Sunny Deol's Instagram account

Actor Sunny Deol enjoys spending time with his son Rajveer Deol and treated fans with a glimpse of it. On Wednesday, Sunny dropped a video on Instagram and wrote, "The day becomes more beautiful when you're spending it with your son." 


In the video, the 'Gadar 2' actor can be seen spending some quality time with Rajveer at some disclosed hill station. Both father-son look dapper in casual outfits. 


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)


His brother and actor Bobby Deol reacted to the post. He dropped heart emojis in the comment section. Netizens also couldn't stop admiring the father-son bond and showered love by dropping heart emojis in the comment section. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny Deol recently wrapped up his shooting for the upcoming film 'Lahore 1947'. The film is directed by the renowned Rajkumar Santoshi. Leading the cast will be Sunny Deol and Preity G Zinta, who will play pivotal roles in this highly anticipated film. 

The film was officially announced last October, garnering attention for its star-studded cast and promising storyline. Actors Shabana Azmi and Ali Fazal will also be seen in the film. Interestingly, Sunny will also be seen sharing screen space with his son Karan Deol in 'Lahore 1947'. He also has the war film 'Border 2' in his kitty.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

sunny deol Rajveer Deol Gadar 2 bollywood news Entertainment News

