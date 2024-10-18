Taking to her Instagram account on Thursday, Yami shared pictures with her dad and expressed her feelings for him, who won a National Award earlier this month

Actor Yami Gautam is no doubt a proud daughter and her recent social media post for her dad Mukesh Gauta is proof.

"Only if I could express how happy & emotional my heart felt at this moment. My father, Mr Mukesh Gautam, winning a National award, is a true testimony of the fact that you need not belong to anyone but your own conscience to stand the test of time & make it happen. My father' ethics, passion towards his work & honesty in life are his biggest assests & most important legacy for his children," read her Instagram post.

Yami also wrote about the guidance her father has given her throughout her life. She shared memories of him teaching her how to handle tough situations, from giving instructions on "boarding her first train" to telling stories from his work life.

"From being my best guiding voice - be it from giving the most clear instructions in order to board my first train alone to narrating some of his most memorable experiences during his journey of work, his disappointments, his ability to find happiness in whatever he did & just giving his best regardless of how hard the situation has been, to sharing some of the best philosophy good morning quotes on family group," it further read.

"My dad never gave my recommendation to anyone, for he said very clearly that it's going to be my own journey- full of hardships just like his , but in the end , should I choose to stay resilient & work on my craft , that will yield the best fruit of my own labour. He has always stood by me, my siblings & has protected us in every way that a father can," she added.

Mukesh Gautam is a well-known director in the Punjabi film industry, who is best known for movies like 'Ek Noor' and 'Akhiyaan Udeekdian'.

