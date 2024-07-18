Anant Ambani’s pet dog Happy stole the show at the grand wedding. He wore a brocade sherwani.

Anant Ambani's dog Happy Pic/Instagram

The Ambanis spared no expense regarding Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s grand wedding. It was a star-studded affair at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. However, what stood out was the presence of Anant’s pet dog Happy at the ceremony. Clad in a brocade sherwani, Happy stole the show. However, not many know that this golden retriever owns a luxury car that comes at a whopping price.

According to Automobili Ardent India, Happy rides a Mercedes-Benz G400d luxury SUV worth Rs 4 crore.

The post read, “A Mercedes-Benz G 400d may seem a misfit in the #Ambani fleet that employs the full-blown G 63 AMG as a security car but this G 400d serves a very specific purpose in the garage. It is the car of choice for the family’s Golden Retriever named Happy. The furry dude is Anant Ambani’s dog and is supposed to have previously used a Fortuner and a Vellfire.”

Back in 2023, Happy was the ring bearer at Anant and Radhika's engagement ceremony.

Anant and Radhika's grand wedding took place on July 12 and was attended by several Bollywood celebrities, socialites Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, and several Indian politicians. After the wedding ceremony, the Ambani and Merchant families hosted a blessing ceremony on July 13 and a reception on July 14. The blessing ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

After tying the knot, Anant and Radhika jetted off to Jamnagar, Gujarat. The couple was greeted with great enthusiasm and hospitality by the locals as they arrived in their hometown.

Jamnagar holds a special place in the lives of Anant and Radhika. Earlier in March 2024, the pre-wedding functions were held in Jamnagar. Anant's grandmother, Kokilaben Ambani, was born in Jamnagar, and it is the town where his grandfather Dhirubhai Ambani and father Mukesh Ambani's business had its origins.

At one of the pre-wedding functions, Radhika revealed that she and Anant grew up in Jamnagar. "This is where we grew up, where we became friends, where we fell in love, and where we built our relationship. This place has become part of our fondest memories, our deepest secrets, our loudest laughs, and the happiest times that we've had together as a family," she had earlier mentioned.