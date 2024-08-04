International Friendship Day 2024: Shraddha Kapoor shared pictures with her furry friend, Shyloh, on social media and asked a very interesting question

Shraddha Kapoor and Shyloh

Listen to this article Shraddha Kapoor marks friendship day with the cutest Shylonh, see pics x 00:00

Actress Shraddha Kapoor celebrated Friendship Day on Sunday by sharing an adorable post dedicated to her best friend -- her pet dog, Shyloh. Taking to Instagram, the actress posted a series of heartwarming pictures with Shyloh, showcasing their special bond.

In the caption, Shraddha wrote, "Kaun kehta hai ki sabse acche dost insaan hi hone chahiye??? (Who says that the best friends have to be humans???)"

The 'Aashiqui 2' actress can be seen taking selfies with her adorable dog in the photos, sporting a no-makeup look. Her post highlighted the deep connection she shares with her furry friend, challenging the notion that only humans can be best friends.

The pictures feature Shraddha and Shyloh enjoying playful moments together, capturing the pure and unconditional love between them.

Fans and followers quickly flooded the comments section with love and appreciation for the actress's heartfelt tribute to her pet.

One fan wrote: "Aj toh shylohday hogya," while another said: "Doggie ki pakki dosthi = lifetime pakki sachi masthi."

Shraddha, who is known for her roles in films like 'Aashiqui 2', 'Stree', and 'Chhichhore', often shares glimpses of her life with Shyloh on social media, making it clear that her pet holds a special place in her heart.

On the work front:

On the professional front, Shraddha is gearing up for her next release, 'Stree 2'. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film is a sequel to the 2018 hit 'Stree'. Alongside Shraddha, the movie features Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana. It is slated to release on August 15.

Mid-day has learnt that she has also liked a drama to be backed by her rumoured beau, Rahul Mody, who co-wrote Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. If things work out, the actor will not only headline the film, but also turn producer with it. Little is known about the movie’s plot at present as the makers are keeping details under wraps. A source reveals, “The talks are in the nascent stage, so it can’t be determined whether this will be her next project. But Shraddha has liked the central idea. She plans to co-produce it along with Rahul’s production house.”

Director Luv Ranjan’s romantic comedy was Kapoor’s first release in three years since the action fare, Baaghi 2 (2020). This year, we hear the actor wants to keep the momentum going with Stree 2, the sequel to Rajkummar Rao-led horror comedy, Stree (2018). The source adds, “Stree 2 is one of the year’s most-awaited films. Going forward, Shraddha wants to carefully select her projects, choosing ones that evoke a similar kind of buzz. She also doesn’t want long gaps between her films.”

(with inputs from IANS)