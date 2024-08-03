Breaking News
Friendship Day 2024: Five ways you can spend quality time with your friends virtually

Updated on: 04 August,2024 08:40 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Debjani Paul | debjani.paul@mid-day.com

Bestie in another city? Don’t just stop at a text or call to wish Happy Friendship Day today, here are five ways you can spend quality time on virtual friend dates

Pic/Nimesh Dave

Listen to this article
Plan a virtual escapade




If you’ve got about an hour or so, and like solving puzzles, this one’s for you. Grab your partner-in-crime and take your pick from the many adventures on offer—stopping a Bitcoin heist, escaping from pirates, or making it out of a tomb raid alive. Each adventure is of varying difficulty, but all require you and your bestie to put your heads together to solve riddles and puzzles using logic. What we like most is that it’s about coordination, not competition—we either survive the adventure together or not at all. The puzzles are not very hard and are best solved by discussing them with your friend. We recommend keeping the escape room open on one window, and a video call open on another for the most fun experience.
>>>
online-escape-room.com


Be couch potatoes

If your favourite thing to do together is watch a movie and chill, then Teleparty is the solution for you. Available as an extension on the Google Chrome, Teleparty will be familiar to most people from the pandemic. We’re no longer locked inside, but that’s no reason we can’t still enjoy a good old watch party with our friends. Pick a movie or series to binge, and sink into the sofa and the comfort of an easy friendship.
>>>
teleparty.com

Draw inspirationfrom your bond

We played Pictionary with our long-distance bestie and had a blast. If you ask us, the game is even more fun for those who are not skilled at drawing. You can adjust the difficulty level, and how many seconds a player gets to draw. There’s no need to download an app either. Drawing with a mouse is harder, so we recommend a phone or tablet.
>>>
drawasaurus.org

Get art smart

If art and history are what you bond over, why not head to a museum you’ve always wanted to visit together? And, it can be anywhere in the world! Our favourite is the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam. With Google’s Arts and Culture initiative, it is now possible to take virtual tours of the best museums in the world, and you won’t even have to put up with sore muscles  at the end of the day. Once again, we recommend keeping a video call open on another window during this experience,  so you can discuss your thoughts. We also suggest keeping the Van Gogh museum website open, in case you’d like a peek at a high-resolution rendering of your favourite painting.
>>>
artsandculture.google.com, vangoghmuseum.nl

Sing each other’s praises

If music is your jam, then plan a karaoke date with your BFF. Whether it’s Celine Dion ballads or Sabrina Carpenter’s pop numbers, what better way to express your affection than a duet? Turn to the good old Smule app (available on iOS and Play store) to record a duet across two cities. To avoid any confusion and frustration, we suggest taking a quick look at the app beforehand to figure out how duets work—just find your friend’s profile and send them an invite for a duet. 
>>>
Smule

life and style sunday mid-day mumbai Lifestyle news Arts and culture culture news

