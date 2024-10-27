Breaking News
Meet Gigi, the little rescue pup bringing big joy to Shibani and Farhan Akhtar’s family

Updated on: 27 October,2024 09:43 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

Shibani Akhtar shared how Gigi came into her life, capturing the hearts of her followers with her excitement, humour, and pure love for her new furry friend

Shibani Akhtar

Shibani Akhtar just introduced her Instagram followers to a very special addition to her family—Gigi, an adorable pup with a playful personality and a heartwarming story. In her recent post, Shibani shared how Gigi came into her life, capturing the hearts of her followers with her excitement, humor, and pure love for her new furry friend.


Shibani Akhtar welcomes puppy into the Akhtar family


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shibani Akhtar (@shibaniakhtar)


Captioned, “Hi I’m Gigi! The newest member of the Akhtar family ☺️,” Shibani writes from Gigi’s perspective, revealing the little puppy’s quirks and budding relationships with her human and pet siblings. It’s clear that Shibani’s maternal instincts are in full swing, as she’s showering Gigi with affection (to the pup’s slight annoyance, but she’s already resigned to being loved abundantly).

Talking about how Farhan has not met his 'daughter', "I haven’t met my dad yet because he is shooting in Ladakh but these eyes of mine will make his heart melt and I’ll have him wrapped around my little paw in no time! @faroutakhtar"

For Gigi, adapting to her new home has come with a bit of sibling rivalry. While Jimmy and Tyson, the family’s other pets, are still adjusting, Gigi has already found her first friend and “bestie” in Rumi. Shibani’s post lovingly details the budding bond between Gigi and Rumi, who seems to have taken her under his wing, making sure she feels right at home.

Gigi’s tale of finding her forever home is a touching one. Her godparents, Shaun Kolah and Vahishta, played heroic roles in saving her life—Shaun actually rescued Gigi while she was drowning, "I want to thank my god parents @shaunkolah_the_directors_view and @vahishtaz for literally saving my life ( god father Shaun found me while I was drowning and rescued me) and finding me my forever home. I love you both so much and hope you come and visit me often. Miss you everyday and will never forget you ❤️"

Farhan Akhtar's work front

Meanwhile, as a director,  Farhan Akhtar is all set to come up with 'Don 3', which stars Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani.In August 2023, Farhan, in a special announcement video, revealed that Ranveer Singh will be the new Don in the third film of the hit franchise.

Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan played the character in the earlier versions. The 'Don' franchise has always been associated with compelling stories, exhilarating action, and unforgettable moments. 'Don' starred Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Boman Irani in prominent roles. The film was released in 2006 and won Best Asian Film at the Neuchatel International Fantastic Film Festival.

(With inputs from ANI)

