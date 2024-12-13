On the sets of Vivek Agnihotri's upcoming film The Delhi Files, producer Pallavi Joshi's heartwarming gesture towards stray dogs has caught everyone's attention

Pallavi Joshi and husband Vivek Agnihotri petting dogs on the sets of their next film

Actress Pallavi Joshi, the wife of filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and the producer of 'The Delhi Files' is making headlines for her heartwarming gesture towards the community of stray dogs on the film's set. Joshi, who is producing the film directed by filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, has ensured that over 50 stray dogs living on the land used for the film’s massive set are well taken care of.

Pallavi Joshi takes care of dogs on her next film's sets

The film, set for a 2025 release, is being shot on an impressive set built in Mumbai’s Madh Island. Over 7 acres of land has been transformed to resemble the city of Kolkata, where much of the film's storyline unfolds. This grand scale of production includes intricate street setups and bustling urban scenes, but what makes this project truly stand out is Joshi’s attention to the well-being of the stray dogs that had called the location their home.

Rather than displacing the dogs, Joshi took proactive measures to provide for them, ensuring that food and water were available to the 50 strays every day. The film’s crew and staff were also encouraged to help care for the animals, making it a collective effort.

Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Agnihotri's past collaborations

The film delves into significant political events in India’s capital and promises to be a gripping drama. 'The Delhi Files: The Bengal Chapter' will be directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and jointly produced by Abhishek Agarwal and Pallavi Joshi. The couple's recent collaborations in the past few years have created quite a stir amongst the audience. They worked together in The Tashkent Files (2019), and The Kashmir Files (2022), both of which she co-produced and won her two National Film Awards for Best Supporting Actress. After its release, 'The Kashmir Files' found itself in the middle of many controversies. the film was based on the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus and depicted it as a genocide although many scholars called the film's portrayal inaccurate.

The film, presented by Tej Narayan Agarwal & I Am Buddha Productions, will be released worldwide on 15th August 2025.