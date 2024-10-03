'The Delhi Files' will be directed by Vivek Agnihotri and produced under the banner of Abhishek Agarwal Arts and Pallavi Joshi. The first part will be centered around Bengal

Vivek Agnihotri

Listen to this article Vivek Agnihotri's The Delhi Files to release in two parts, filmmaker books Independence day 2025 for release x 00:00

Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has always made waves with his cinema, which reflects a brave vision of delivering impactful stories to the audience. After creating highly acclaimed films like The Tashkent Files, The Kashmir Files, and The Vaccine War among others, the National Award-winning filmmaker is set to present yet another intriguing story with his upcoming The Delhi Files. The film has been in the headlines ever since its announcement, and the filmmaker, along with his team, has gone through a long and rigorous research process.

Agnihotri has joined forces once again with producer Abhishek Agarwal, known for his pivotal role in producing 'The Kashmir Files', which received widespread acclaim and box-office success. Agarwal, through his banner Abhishek Agarwal Arts, has produced national award winning film Karthikeya 2 and critically acclaimed Goodachari, dedicated to producing films that explore important historical narratives.

After much anticipation, the filmmaker has finally announced the release date of the much-awaited The Delhi Files, which will be made in two parts. He revealed that The Delhi Files - The Bengal Chapter will be released on 15th August 2025.

Taking to social media, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri shared an intriguing poster of The Delhi Files - The Bengal Chapter while announcing the release date. He captioned it:

After years of research, the story of #TheDelhiFiles is too powerful for one part. We’re excited to bring you The Bengal Chapter – the first of two parts, unveiling a significant chapter in our history.

MARK YOUR CALENDAR: August 15, 2025.



Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri undertook intense research, traveling from Kerala to Kolkata to Delhi, covering vast distances to gather accurate and comprehensive information for his film. He immersed himself in a wealth of literature, reading over 100 books and more than 200 articles related to the historical events that form the backbone of his film. He and his team also traveled across 20 states for research, studying over 7000+ research pages and 1000 above archived articles beyond books.

After receiving nationwide acclaim and love, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is set to take audiences on the journey of another hard-hitting film with his forthcoming 'The Delhi Files'. With Abhishek Agarwal’s continued partnership, the anticipation for The Delhi Files - The Bengal Chapter is palpable.

'The Delhi Files' will be directed by Vivek Agnihotri and produced under the banner of Abhishek Agarwal Arts and Pallavi Joshi. The film, presented by Tej Narayan Agarwal & I Am Buddha, will release worldwide on 15th August, 2025.