In Pic: Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa with their pet

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa have shared an emotional post after they lost their pet dog Gaga, whom they tagged as their “anchor and baby.” The couple took to Instagram to share a series of pictures and happy moments with Gaga, their Yorkie.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa’s emotional post

“Gaga, our angel, our anchor, our baby… Thank you for the most beautiful years. You guided us, grounded us through happiness and through deep sorrows, through sadness and through laughter. Thank you for looking after us,” the couple wrote while sharing the pictures. The caption further read: “Mummy and Papa will miss you the most. Please meet us in every lifetime. You will always be our most precious baby. We love you. Om Shanti.”

Celebrities post condolences for the purr-friend

As soon as the couple posted the emotional tribute, fans and friends started offering their condolences. Dharashree commented, "So sorry… rest in peace." "So sorry RIP sweet Gaga," Bhumi Pednekar wrote. Vijay Varma also left a note, stating, "Oh no. Sorry to hear.. big hug to you both." Sophie Choudry added, "I’m so sorry for your loss Your baby knew how much she was loved and will forever be with you in your heart. Sending you love and strength." Farah Khan shared, "You gave her the best life possible and a love only parents can give to their kids."

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa’s work front

On the work front, Rajkummar will next be seen alongside Triptii Dimri in the upcoming film 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video', which also stars Mallika Sherawat, Rakesh Bedi, and Vijay Raaz. The film follows the story of a couple who decide to film their first night as a keepsake. Everything seems fine until the CD containing their video is stolen along with the CD player.

Rajkummar, who is currently basking in the success of his latest release 'Stree 2', shared the first look of his next action thriller film 'Maalik' in August, directed by Pulkit. This will be the first time Rajkummar will be seen playing the role of a gangster in an action thriller. Meanwhile, his wife Patralekhaa was last seen in 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack', a crime thriller mini-series about the hijacking of Indian Airlines Flight 814 in 1999.